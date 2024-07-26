Share
Marine Corps Vet Wounded at Trump Rally Released From Hospital

 By Randy DeSoto  July 26, 2024 at 12:07pm
Marine Corps veteran David Dutch, who was seriously injured during the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, was released from a Pittsburgh hospital on Wednesday.

The New York Post reported that Allegheny General Hospital officials said Dutch, 57, was struck twice — once in the chest and once in the liver — at the outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and put in a medically induced coma, while undergoing multiple surgeries.

His sister, Jennifer Veri-Grazier, told The New York Times following the shooting, that he suffered both damage to his liver and broken ribs.

Veri-Grazier pointed out, “He was exercising his rights and went to the rally, and he didn’t deserve any of this.”

CBS affiliate KDKA reported last week that Dutch — whose nickname is Jake — is a member of American Legion #868 in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

“It was shocking, very shocking. It’s a little rough knowing that a member of our organization has been injured,” Anthony Grimes, a member of the American Legion, said.

The members of the post were “all praying for him,” Grimes added.

“You go to war and you don’t get hurt, and you come here and you get shot,” Dee Rakar said. “When he comes back, the first thing I’m going to do is give him a big hug.”

The Marine Corps League, an organization that supports Marine veterans, told KDKA that Dutch “serves as Commandant of the Westmoreland Detachment #1416, from within the Department of Pennsylvania.”

A second wounded rally-goer James Copenhaver, 74, remains at Allegheny General in serious, but stable condition, medical staff said, according to the Post.

A third shooting victim, 50-year-old, Corey Comperatore, died from the injuries he received at the Trump rally.

Trump, who was grazed on his right ear during the gunfire, honored the former Buffalo Township volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore at the Republican National Convention last week.

“What a fine man he was,” an emotional Trump said before going over and kissing Comperatore fireman’s uniform that had been brought onstage with him as a tribute.

Comperatore reportedly dove in front of his wife and two kids when the gunfire started.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee that the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, got off at least eight shots, before a Secret Service countersniper took him out.

Crooks’ motive has not been established, but Wray said his online search history showed a strong interest in high profile political figures.

An analysis of the shooter’s laptop showed that he made an online search about the distance assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was from John Kennedy when he shot and killed the 35th president.

Crooks made the search on July 6, the same day that Trump’s July 13 campaign rally in Butler was announced.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation