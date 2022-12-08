Parler Share
Commentary
Paul Whelan, left, a former U.S. marine, has been a prisoner of Russia since 2018, but he was still left in the country Thursday, after President Joe Biden, right, secured a deal with Russia to release WNBA player Brittney Griner for "The Merchant of Death."
Commentary
Paul Whelan, left, a former U.S. marine, has been a prisoner of Russia since 2018, but he was still left in the country Thursday, after President Joe Biden, right, secured a deal with Russia to release WNBA player Brittney Griner for "The Merchant of Death." (Alexander Zemlianichenko - File / AP ; Patrick Semansky / AP)

Marine Imprisoned in Russia Reveals How He Feels About Biden Freeing Brittney Griner but Not Him

 By Ryan Ledendecker  December 8, 2022 at 2:12pm
Parler Share

The Western world woke up Thursday morning and learned that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner was returning home from a Russian prison after President Joe Biden had secured her release. For a few seconds, it seemed like good news.

And then it was quickly revealed that Biden, in his infinite wisdom, traded Griner for a dangerous Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. His nickname, the “Merchant of Death,” says everything one needs to know to realize this is the shaping up to be one of the worst prisoner trades in the history of prisoner trades.

While Griner gets to come back to America and eat bacon double cheeseburgers and take hot showers, decorated combat U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who was nabbed in Russia four years ago on trumped-up “espionage” charges, remains trapped in a Russian gulag and, according to CNN, he’s not happy.

“I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up,” Whelan told CNN, adding that he was happy Griner made it out.

“I was arrested for a crime that never occurred,” Wheland said to CNN from the Russian penal colony where he’s imprisoned. “I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here.”

Trending:
Supreme Court Makes Decision on Dominion Voting Systems Case

“I was led to believe that things were moving in the right direction and that the governments were negotiating and that something would happen fairly soon,” Whelan continued.

There’s still so much to unpack regarding the trade, which dominated the headlines on Thursday morning. Still, the bottom line is that at the very least, one might think Biden and his team would be able to wrangle two Americans — who aren’t arms dealers — in exchange for Bout, who, according to the New York Times, has spent much of his career supplying arms to the Taliban, Al Qaeda and other terrorist factions.

Biden on Thursday was asked after an unrelated speech what he would say to Whelan’s family concerning the shocking developments. His answer was a non-answer; as seen in the video below, his handlers quickly scurried him away from cameras and inquiring reporters.

Are you angry with Joe Biden?

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby was pressed on the situation Thursday and insisted that the negotiations for Whelan were still ongoing in what sounded more like a pre-approved White House response.

“We have been in active discussions with the Russians on Mr. Whelan’s case for a very, very long time. Certainly, those conversations accelerated in recent months, and I can assure you that we are going to stay at those active discussions going forward,” Kirby said.

One can’t even fathom what level of dangerous prisoner we’ll have to trade to secure Whelan now. If we’re trading a terrorist arms dealer for Griner, what might Biden give up for Whelan?

Putin has to be in stitches at this point, and one can only imagine the look on his face when his people told them that the U.S. president actually agreed to trade a person like Bout.

Related:
Fox News Reporter Makes Stinging Observation About Biden's 'Response' to Border Patrol Death

Conservative commentator Kyle Becker raised another interesting question regarding the uneven prisoner swap, wondering how this might affect the war in Ukraine since Bout is someone who Putin could use to possibly secure much-needed weaponry to continue its assault in neighboring Ukraine.

“How many Ukrainians will die because Biden traded away the ‘merchant of death’ and left a U.S. Marine behind?” Becker tweeted.

It pains me even to write it, but the situation is certainly not looking good for Whelan at this point. The Biden White House showed its hand to Russia and the world. Any leverage the United States had less than 24 hours ago is virtually depleted.

Whelan, U.S. Marine who proudly served this great nation, should have been provided top priority in such negotiations, no question. However, this is the Biden administration we’re talking about — the same administration that let 13 U.S. servicemembers die in Afghanistan needlessly.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news. He previously worked as a columnist and web editor for an award-winning local newspaper. When he's not writing, he's honing his competitive BBQ skills. You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, and Truth Social.
Birthplace
Illinois
Nationality
American
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science & Technology




Marine Imprisoned in Russia Reveals How He Feels About Biden Freeing Brittney Griner but Not Him
Hot Mic Catches Fox Guest's Shocking Comments About Jesse Watters, Tucker Carlson
Over 1,000 NY Times Staffers Publicly Turn Against the Paper and Walk Out: 'Enough Is Enough'
Cop Dragged by Suspect at 115 mph with Legs Hanging Out Door; Car Crashes - Then a 'Miracle' Happens
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Makes Shocking Request of Elon Musk - What Does He Know?
See more...

Conversation