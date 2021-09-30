Share
Commentary

Marine Who Pulled Baby Over Wall at Kabul Airport Now Under Investigation for Appearing at Trump Rally

 By Michael Austin  September 30, 2021 at 3:00pm
The men who led us into the Afghanistan disaster aren’t facing the consequences of their crimes.

CRT-loving Army Gen. Mark Milley, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie — head of U.S. Central Command — and, of course, President Joe Biden are continuing to live as if nothing happened.

But the few brave soldiers who pointed out the obvious fact that their leaders mishandled the withdrawal? They are the ones now under investigation or imprisoned.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, for instance, released a video saying, “People are upset because their senior leaders let them down, and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, ‘We messed this up.'”

Scheller was subsequently locked in the brig at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, for purportedly showing contempt toward officials, willfully disobeying a superior officer, failing to obey lawful orders and committing conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Now, the Marine who claims to have saved a baby in Kabul by lifting the infant over the walls of the Hamid Karzai International Airport is under investigation.

His crime? Appearing on stage at a recent rally with the former commander in chief, Donald Trump.

According to Task & Purpose, Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark is under investigation by his command for possibly violating the military’s ban on active-duty troops engaging in partisan political activity.

“The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) has initiated a command investigation regarding LCpl Hunter Clark’s attendance at the event last weekend to determine if any [Department of Defense] policies were violated,” said Capt. Kelton J. Cochran, a spokesman for the unit.

Should Clark be under investigation?

“Any details pertaining to this incident are not releasable while the investigation is being conducted.”

But Clark wasn’t there to support Trump as a political figure; Trump hasn’t even announced a run for president in 2024.

Moreover, Clark was in plain clothes and his onstage comments didn’t push any sort of partisan agenda.

Here are his comments in full:

“Hey, my name’s Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark. I’m here from Warner Robins, Georgia. I am the guy that pulled the baby over the wall and it’s definitely probably one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Clark said.

As the crowd roared, Clark began to get emotional, his voice cracking as he continued.

“I just want to thank all the support from all y’all. It really means a lot and I’m glad to be home now today. Thank you.”

For those comments and for appearing alongside Donald Trump, that brave Marine is now under investigation.

All while the leaders responsible for a disaster that killed 13 U.S. service members continue their lives as if they did nothing wrong.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
