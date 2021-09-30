The men who led us into the Afghanistan disaster aren’t facing the consequences of their crimes.

CRT-loving Army Gen. Mark Milley, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie — head of U.S. Central Command — and, of course, President Joe Biden are continuing to live as if nothing happened.

But the few brave soldiers who pointed out the obvious fact that their leaders mishandled the withdrawal? They are the ones now under investigation or imprisoned.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, for instance, released a video saying, “People are upset because their senior leaders let them down, and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, ‘We messed this up.'”

Scheller was subsequently locked in the brig at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, for purportedly showing contempt toward officials, willfully disobeying a superior officer, failing to obey lawful orders and committing conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Now, the Marine who claims to have saved a baby in Kabul by lifting the infant over the walls of the Hamid Karzai International Airport is under investigation.

His crime? Appearing on stage at a recent rally with the former commander in chief, Donald Trump.

According to Task & Purpose, Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark is under investigation by his command for possibly violating the military’s ban on active-duty troops engaging in partisan political activity.

“The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) has initiated a command investigation regarding LCpl Hunter Clark’s attendance at the event last weekend to determine if any [Department of Defense] policies were violated,” said Capt. Kelton J. Cochran, a spokesman for the unit.

“Any details pertaining to this incident are not releasable while the investigation is being conducted.”

But Clark wasn’t there to support Trump as a political figure; Trump hasn’t even announced a run for president in 2024.

Moreover, Clark was in plain clothes and his onstage comments didn’t push any sort of partisan agenda.

President Trump invites soldier who pulled baby over Kabul wall onto stage at rally prompting ‘USA!’ chants. Watch and share! 👇👇👇@TrumpChannel pic.twitter.com/bV6hUrZ9m1 — I told you so (@noLongerAdem1) September 27, 2021

Here are his comments in full:

“Hey, my name’s Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark. I’m here from Warner Robins, Georgia. I am the guy that pulled the baby over the wall and it’s definitely probably one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Clark said.

As the crowd roared, Clark began to get emotional, his voice cracking as he continued.

“I just want to thank all the support from all y’all. It really means a lot and I’m glad to be home now today. Thank you.”

For those comments and for appearing alongside Donald Trump, that brave Marine is now under investigation.

All while the leaders responsible for a disaster that killed 13 U.S. service members continue their lives as if they did nothing wrong.

CORRECTION, Oct. 1, 2021: This article’s headline has been updated to note that Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark claimed he pulled a baby over a wall in Kabul. According to statements from Clark’s command, however, Clark was not the Marine featured pulling a child over a wall in a viral video or photo.

His command told Task & Purpose they could not say whether Clark was one of the other Marines featured in a viral video.

Clark’s command told Insider Clark was not the Marine featured in a viral photo pulling a child over a wall.

“Regarding the viral photo that began circulating around August 20, 2021, the Marine identified in that particular image was not Lance Cpl. Clark,” 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit spokesperson Capt. Kelton Cochran told Insider.

However, Cochran told Task & Purpose there were multiple instances during the evacuation of Afghanistan where Afghans handed children to U.S. troops.

This article otherwise appears as originally written.

