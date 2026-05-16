Marine Vet Praised By Woman He Saved From Crazed Gunman

A woman who ran to safety while a Marine veteran engaged a crazed gunman in Cambridge, Massachusetts, told local media Tuesday the armed citizen “is an absolutely incredible hero who saved lives.”

The Marine veteran assisted a Massachusetts state trooper who responded to the scene when 46-year-old Tyson Brown allegedly fired at least 60 rounds on Memorial Drive in Cambridge Monday.

Witnesses told The Associated Press and other media outlets the one-time firearms instructor helped trapped drivers escape the scene and fired at the gunman during the chaotic incident that left two men seriously wounded.

“It doesn’t feel like you should get out of the car when there is a shooter coming toward you, but there was a man next to me,” Rachael Saveriano, a driver rescued by the Marine veteran said as she recounted how she escaped injury.

“He opened my car door, pulled me out, and told me to run.”

Saveriano later recalled seeing the Marine veteran firing at Brown as she made her escape, later taking refuge in a hotel, according to WCVB.

According to a release, Cambridge Police received word at 1:00 p.m. EDT Monday from the Boston Police Department that a person armed with a rifle might be in the area and had been acting erratically.

Brown had a lengthy criminal record, including firing multiple rounds at police officers in 2020, according to a 2021 release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Brown received a five-to-six-year prison sentence, despite prosecutors requesting a minimum of ten years.

In that May 2020 incident, Brown fired a .40-caliber Glock at a police officer that he was illegally carrying, ultimately firing at least 13 rounds, while police returned fire.

Brown later pled guilty to multiple crimes, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Prior to the May 2020 incident with the police, Brown also had been convicted of witness intimidation and assault, but received probation, the AP reported.

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