A Wisconsin man allegedly used a pickup truck to purposefully ram and kill a motorcyclist because he was white, deputies said in a Thursday news conference.

Daniel Navarro, 27, is suspected of using his father’s 2004 Dodge pickup truck to swerve into oncoming traffic and kill a motorcyclist on July 3.

The victim was later identified as 55-year-old Phillip Thiessen, a Marine veteran and retired law enforcement officer.

Navarro told officials that he intentionally struck Thiessen head-on because he was white, according to Fox News.

Thiessen spent his law enforcement career fighting crimes against children and was known to volunteer at a local food pantry, Fox reported.

TRENDING: 'This Hurts': Trump Family Tell-All Book Falsely Accused a Dead Man, His Widow Says

The former public servant died in the street after his bike went airborne, and rescue personnel weren’t able to resuscitate him.

Navarro is facing both first degree murder and hate crime charges for the incident.

He alleges his white co-workers “poisoned” him “because he is Mexican,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by WITI.

The suspected killer “picked a motorcycle because he wanted the person to die” and “white people drive motorcycles,” he told deputies the day of the crash.



Do you think Navarro will be convicted of his charges? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 85% (778 Votes) 15% (139 Votes)

Prosecutors also said Navarro told them that “if Trump and white people are going to create a world like we are living in, then he has no choice and people are going to have to die,” according to WITI.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.