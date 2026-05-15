Marine Vet Stops Gunman's 60-Round Shooting Spree: Thankfully He Had a Concealed Carry Permit

A Marine veteran helped Massachusetts State Police halt a gunman’s brazen shooting rampage Monday, the Cambridge Police Department said in a release.

Cambridge Police received word at 1:00 p.m. EDT Monday from the Boston Police Department that a person acting erratically armed with a rifle might be in the area.

State Police came upon what was described as “an active shooter scene,” and confronted the gunman alongside the military veteran who had a concealed carry permit.

“After being confronted, the suspect allegedly continued to fire the weapon striking the State Police Cruiser,” Cambridge police said in the statement.

“Both the civilian and the Trooper fired their weapons and the suspect was struck multiple times in the extremities. The suspect was treated on scene by police officers and transported to a Boston hospital.”

Video obtained by CBS News Boston showed the gunman brazenly firing a rifle while on Memorial Drive, with authorities saying at least 60 rounds were fired.

The civilian who aided law enforcement has been described by multiple media outlets as a former Marine who had a concealed carry permit.

The suspect, 46-year-old Tyler Brown, had a lengthy criminal record, including receiving a five-to-six-year prison sentence for firing multiple rounds at police officers in 2020, according to a 2021 release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

In the May 2020 incident, Brown fired a .40-caliber Glock at a police officer, ultimately firing at least 13 rounds, while police returned fire. Brown later pled guilty to multiple crimes, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Brown currently is being held while being treated at the hospital and could be charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, the Cambridge Police Department said.

The Cambridge Police Department did not respond to a request for additional comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

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