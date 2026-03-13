Marine Vet Tells Powerful Personal Story in Response to 'Idiots' Slamming Hegseth for Buying Steak and Lobster for Troops

Every time you think the Democrats cannot adopt a more ridiculous position, they somehow manage to exceed your worst expectations.

For instance, this week Democrats such as CNN commentator Paul Begala complained that in September Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spent millions of dollars on luxury food items, including steak and lobster tail.

In response, Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones, a U.S. Marine veteran wounded in Afghanistan in 2010, recalled how much he and his comrades-in-arms appreciated the rare taste of home.

“To all the idiots criticizing the pentagon for surf and turf here’s a story for you,” Jones wrote Thursday on the social media platform X.

In an accompanying video, Jones told the story of a “difficult day” in Afghanistan in 2010, working with two of his fellow Marines to disable improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a day that featured “a few really close calls.”

When they returned to the patrol base, they grumbled at the prospect of having to force down MREs (meals ready to eat).

Just then, a colleague appeared with excellent news: “It’s steak-and-lobster night! It’s surf and turf!”

“After that day, for weeks, we talked about steak and lobster,” Jones recalled, adding that it was the only steak and lobster he ever got overseas.

One of Jones’ colleagues got blown up shortly thereafter, and then died of stomach cancer in 2025. Jones himself fell victim to an IED later in 2010.

“And you see these tweets,” the veteran continued, “you see these tweets about Pete Hegseth has spent $15 million on steak and lobster. Are you serious? That is the only thing about home — that’s the only thing that makes you feel special for the entire time you’re there, watching your buddies die, and you’re mad about that?”

To all the idiots criticizing the pentagon for surf and turf here’s a story for you pic.twitter.com/ZsC7JYI4dI — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 12, 2026

On Monday, the government watchdog Open the Books published a report highlighting end-of-the-fiscal-year “use it or lose it” spending at the Pentagon, which occurred in September 2025.

According to the report, the Pentagon spent, for instance, $15.1 million on ribeye steak and $6.9 million on lobster tail.

Conservatives, of course, applaud nearly every effort to rein in government spending. But steak and lobster for the troops? Give them all they can eat, a grateful conservative will say.

For reasons known only to them, however, liberals chose to die on the surf-and-turf hill. That includes not only Begala and the lunatics at CNN, but also a number of liberals on X.

Yes, the Pentagon’s reported $93 billion end-of-year spending spree, which included around $22 million on items like ribeye steak ($15.1 million) and lobster tail ($6.9 million), occurred in September 2025.

This was not for our troops!!

All republicans do is LIE! — Jennifer Bell #LetsMeetInTheMiddle (@jennie0501) March 12, 2026

Gonna stop you there bud. These transactions took place during or before September 2025. We weren’t in an active war This misuse of funds was not justified and didnt go towards troops who were about to or were actively engaged in an active conflict. — Earthly Contagion (@EarthsContagion) March 12, 2026

The problem being, there are a significant number who believe Hegseth ate all the lobster himself and the troops got none. Seriously. 🤣https://t.co/24FGmLwFso — Edward Cope (@TElcope177989) March 12, 2026

Democrats, of course, have adopted some of the most morally indefensible positions imaginable.

They have shrieked in celebration, for instance, at the prospect of more abortions.

On two different occasions, they have demonstrated unfathomable callousness toward the mothers of murder victims.

Now, they complain about troops receiving expensive meals?

“Did the Democrats just have their own ‘let them eat cake’ moment?” one X user asked.

Did the Democrats just have their own “let them eat cake” moment? — Mr. Dobie (@EastRockKennels) March 12, 2026

Indeed they did. And while we would not wish on them the fate of Marie Antoinette, we would like to see the Democrats and their indefensible ideas go the way of the Bourbon Monarchy.

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