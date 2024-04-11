Share
News

Marines Add Insult to Injury After Navy Gets Called Out for 'Embarrassing' Rifle Gaffe

 By Johnathan Jones  April 11, 2024 at 7:15am
Share

The U.S. Marines appeared to fire a shot across the bow of the U.S. Navy on social media Wednesday — a day after the latter posted an image of a man shooting a rifle with the scope mounted backward.

Technically under the Department of the Navy, America’s Marines are known to be a proud bunch.

Like other benches of the armed forces, they have historically enjoyed centuries-long rivalries with airmen, sailors and soldiers from other wings of America’s military.

That is why a Wednesday post from the Corps on the social media platform X had many people laughing at the Navy’s expense.

The branch shared an image of a Marine shooting a rifle aboard a Navy ship and pointed out it was a “Clear Sight Picture.”

Trending:
GOP Rep Moves to Institute Death Penalty for Child Sex Abusers: 'Let's See Who Tries to Protect Pedophiles'

“#Marines assigned to the @15thMEUOfficial conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the @usnavy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, April 6,” the Marines posted.

“The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations.”

Do you have less confidence in the Military since Joe Biden took office?

The image clearly shows the optics on the weapon were where they were supposed to be.

In contrast, a U.S. Navy Instagram post from earlier this week that was later deleted showed a serviceman firing a rifle on the high seas, but it was noted his scope had been mounted backward.

“Highlighting the amazing work of our U.S. Navy Sailors!” the Navy wrote. “From engaging in practice gun shoots, conducting maintenance, testing fuel purity, and participating in sea and anchor details, the #USNavy is always ready to serve and protect.”

Related:
Florida Republicans Reach Out to US Navy - Haiti's Threat to US Becomes Impossible to Ignore

The image received its fair share of monkey online, including from Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia:

Many who saw the Marines’ post made a connection between the two images:

The Navy commented Wednesday about its decision to delete the Instagram post when it wrote, “Thank you for pointing out our rifle scope error in the previous post.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Biden Administration Announces New Gun Control Measures - Republicans Slam as 'Unconstitutional'
Biden Scrambles as Drug Shortages Hit All-Time High
Just In: OJ Simpson Dead at 76
Pilot Suffers Deadly Medical Emergency in Midair, Forcing Passenger to Step In
Marines Add Insult to Injury After Navy Gets Called Out for 'Embarrassing' Rifle Gaffe
See more...

Conversation