Marines Add Insult to Injury After Navy Gets Called Out for 'Embarrassing' Rifle Gaffe
The U.S. Marines appeared to fire a shot across the bow of the U.S. Navy on social media Wednesday — a day after the latter posted an image of a man shooting a rifle with the scope mounted backward.
Technically under the Department of the Navy, America’s Marines are known to be a proud bunch.
Like other benches of the armed forces, they have historically enjoyed centuries-long rivalries with airmen, sailors and soldiers from other wings of America’s military.
That is why a Wednesday post from the Corps on the social media platform X had many people laughing at the Navy’s expense.
The branch shared an image of a Marine shooting a rifle aboard a Navy ship and pointed out it was a “Clear Sight Picture.”
Clear Sight Picture#Marines assigned to the @15thMEUOfficial conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the @usnavy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, April 6.
The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations.#BlueGreenTeam pic.twitter.com/NJqe4mLdmh
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) April 10, 2024
“#Marines assigned to the @15thMEUOfficial conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the @usnavy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, April 6,” the Marines posted.
“The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations.”
The image clearly shows the optics on the weapon were where they were supposed to be.
In contrast, a U.S. Navy Instagram post from earlier this week that was later deleted showed a serviceman firing a rifle on the high seas, but it was noted his scope had been mounted backward.
This is the state of our Navy👇Featuring an instagram post (left) about #readiness with a man shooting a rifle while looking down a Trijicon scope that is mounted BACKWARDS.
This is so embarrassing 😑 pic.twitter.com/aYIql99Qgx
— Frankly Frank (@CastiglioneFrnk) April 9, 2024
“Highlighting the amazing work of our U.S. Navy Sailors!” the Navy wrote. “From engaging in practice gun shoots, conducting maintenance, testing fuel purity, and participating in sea and anchor details, the #USNavy is always ready to serve and protect.”
The image received its fair share of monkey online, including from Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia:
Navy’s newly issued sidearm. pic.twitter.com/eVrw44Ae3k
— Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) April 10, 2024
Many who saw the Marines’ post made a connection between the two images:
I’m sure it’s merely a coincidence that the official @USMC put this post out right now.
Their definitely NOT trolling the @USNavy over that “other” post where they had the optic mounted backwards.😂 https://t.co/n26QsviDVN
— Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) April 11, 2024
The Marines throwing more shade at the Navy than the eclipse could. https://t.co/gH0OCwunrV
— Weaponiz’d1 (@WeaponizD1) April 10, 2024
@USNavy you could learn a thing or two here. Take notes.
— Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) April 10, 2024
You knew exactly what you were doing with this post, and I respect it.
— Canada’s Gun Gnome (@GunGnome) April 10, 2024
The Navy commented Wednesday about its decision to delete the Instagram post when it wrote, “Thank you for pointing out our rifle scope error in the previous post.”
