Marines Add Insult to Injury After Navy Gets Called Out for 'Embarrassing' Rifle Gaffe

The U.S. Marines appeared to fire a shot across the bow of the U.S. Navy on social media Wednesday — a day after the latter posted an image of a man shooting a rifle with the scope mounted backward.

Technically under the Department of the Navy, America’s Marines are known to be a proud bunch.

Like other benches of the armed forces, they have historically enjoyed centuries-long rivalries with airmen, sailors and soldiers from other wings of America’s military.

That is why a Wednesday post from the Corps on the social media platform X had many people laughing at the Navy’s expense.

The branch shared an image of a Marine shooting a rifle aboard a Navy ship and pointed out it was a “Clear Sight Picture.”

Clear Sight Picture#Marines assigned to the @15thMEUOfficial conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the @usnavy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, April 6. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations.#BlueGreenTeam pic.twitter.com/NJqe4mLdmh — U.S. Marines (@USMC) April 10, 2024

“#Marines assigned to the @15thMEUOfficial conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the @usnavy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, April 6,” the Marines posted.

“The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations.”

Do you have less confidence in the Military since Joe Biden took office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (316 Votes) No: 9% (30 Votes)

The image clearly shows the optics on the weapon were where they were supposed to be.

In contrast, a U.S. Navy Instagram post from earlier this week that was later deleted showed a serviceman firing a rifle on the high seas, but it was noted his scope had been mounted backward.

This is the state of our Navy👇Featuring an instagram post (left) about #readiness with a man shooting a rifle while looking down a Trijicon scope that is mounted BACKWARDS. This is so embarrassing 😑 pic.twitter.com/aYIql99Qgx — Frankly Frank (@CastiglioneFrnk) April 9, 2024

“Highlighting the amazing work of our U.S. Navy Sailors!” the Navy wrote. “From engaging in practice gun shoots, conducting maintenance, testing fuel purity, and participating in sea and anchor details, the #USNavy is always ready to serve and protect.”

The image received its fair share of monkey online, including from Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia:

Many who saw the Marines’ post made a connection between the two images:

I’m sure it’s merely a coincidence that the official @USMC put this post out right now. Their definitely NOT trolling the @USNavy over that “other” post where they had the optic mounted backwards.😂 https://t.co/n26QsviDVN — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) April 11, 2024

The Marines throwing more shade at the Navy than the eclipse could. https://t.co/gH0OCwunrV — Weaponiz’d1 (@WeaponizD1) April 10, 2024

@USNavy you could learn a thing or two here. Take notes. — Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) April 10, 2024

You knew exactly what you were doing with this post, and I respect it. — Canada’s Gun Gnome (@GunGnome) April 10, 2024

The Navy commented Wednesday about its decision to delete the Instagram post when it wrote, “Thank you for pointing out our rifle scope error in the previous post.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.