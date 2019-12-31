SECTIONS
Marines Deploying After Iranian Attack on US Embassy in Iraq

Members of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network try to breach the outer wall of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Baghdad on Dec. 31, 2019.Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP via Getty ImagesMembers of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network try to breach the outer wall of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Baghdad on Dec. 31, 2019. (Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 31, 2019 at 12:01pm
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced on Tuesday that the United States is sending additional forces to protect the U.S. embassy in Baghdad after protesters broke through the facility’s main entrance gate.

The Washington Post reported that hundreds of angry supporters of the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia shouting “Death to America” broke into the embassy compound. The protests came following U.S. airstrikes over the weekend that killed or wounded multiple militia fighters.

The airstrikes targeted five Kataib Hezbollah-controlled facilities in Iraq and Syria, according to Fox News.

U.S. officials said the militia was responsible for rocket attacks on Friday near Kirkuk in northern Iraq that killed a U.S. defense contractor and wounded four U.S. troops and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday the airstrikes were in retaliation for the rocket strikes.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many,” Trump wrote. “We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Esper tweeted that the U.S. is sending additional troops to Baghdad.

“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense,” he wrote. “We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”

“As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, & we call on the Gov’t of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so,” he added. “The US continues to support the Iraqi people & a free, sovereign, & prosperous Iraq.”

Citing a U.S. defense official, Fox News reported that roughly 100 Marines were being sent to the Baghdad embassy to bolster security. Business Insider and Military.com confirmed Fox’s reporting, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

A U.S. Apache attack helicopter flew over the embassy, dropping flares, as a “show of force” during the protests, the defense official told Fox.

The Washington Post reported, “American guards inside the embassy fired tear gas to keep the militia supporters at bay. U.S. troops could be seen nearby and on rooftops, their weapons drawn, but they did not open fire.”

U.S. diplomats took refuge in a safe room inside the compound during the attack.

Iraqi forces eventually put up a steel barrier at the smashed embassy compound gate and dispersed many of the protesters.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he fully supports the Trump administration’s response, tweeting there will be “no Benghazis on [Trump’s] watch.”

“Very proud of President @realDonaldTrump acting decisively in the face of threats to our embassy in Baghdad,” Graham wrote. “He has put the world on notice – there will be no Benghazis on his watch.”

He added that Tehran should take notice, suggesting future U.S. air strikes could target Iran’s oil-refining facilities.

“President Trump, unlike President Obama, will hold you accountable for threats against Americans and hit you where it hurts the most,” Graham tweeted. “Choose your battles wisely.”

