Marines Ordered to Pick Up Human Feces So Taliban Would Get Pristine Afghan Airport After Pull Out: New Book

It was bad enough that President Joe Biden’s disastrous pull out of Afghanistan cost the lives of 13 Americans, but a new book reveals that Biden made the Marines act like janitors and ordered them to clean up the airport in Kabul so that the Taliban could inherit a clean facility.

It wasn’t just brooming, mopping, and tidying up Biden forced upon our brave Marines, either, as America fled from the country. He also reportedly ordered them to clean up human feces for the Taliban.

According to a report by the Daily Mirror, the Marines were ordered to clean up Hamid Karzai International Airport to”leave it pristine for the Taliban in August 2021,” the paper wrote.

The shocking and humiliating information comes from a new book entitled, ” Kabul: The Untold Story of Biden’s Fiasco and the American Warriors Who Fought to the End,” by authors Kerry Dunleavy and James Hasson.

This abhorrent assignment was apparently handed to our best and brightest only days after a suicide bomber killed 11 Marines and two other service members along with 170 civilians on Aug. 26 during Biden’s failed pullout.

The Marines were ordered to stand shoulder-to-shoulder and walk through the airport to pick up trash or other debris.

Hasson, a former US Army Captain, and Dunleavy, blast Biden saying that the 3rd platoon of Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines was given the biggest “f*** you” assignment that any soldier could ever have been assigned.

The area that the Marines were ordered to clean up was previously used to house 120,000 Afghan refugees, who had been sheltering there leaving garbage and human feces in their wake.

“When we asked what the terminal had looked like, a junior Marine involved in the cleanup sarcastically replied, ‘It wasn’t exactly clean,'” the book says.

The Marines were also ordered to clean up any vehicles that might be flipped over to make the Taliban feel more at ease as they took over the airport.

The book adds that the orders for janitor duty had to have come from above their immediate superiors because even battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Brad Whited joined his solders in the work.

Needless to say, the Marines were not happy over the assignment. And as the story disseminated through the ranks, it infuriated more than just the soldiers ordered to the duty, causing low morale all across the Corps.

The book also notes that the command sergeant major said that the platoon was also threatened that if they did not comply, they would be left behind.

“It was degrading and ridiculous,” a Marine told the authors. “We took a lot of casualties and put a lot of effort into that mission and to close it out that way was wrong.”

General Frank McKenzi, who was head of US Central Command and in charge of the withdrawal, recently blasted Biden, calling his chaotic pull out of Afghanistan the “wrong decision.”

“I have a lot of regrets about how it ended in Afghanistan. I have a regret with the basic decision, which I think was the wrong decision,” McKenzi said.

“And I particularly regret that we did not choose to begin to evacuate our people, our embassy personnel, our American citizens and our at-risk Afghans at the time we made the decision to bring in our combat forces,” he said. “I think that was a serious mistake, and I think that led to the events of August 2021 directly.”

Despite some reports to the opposite, though, McKenzi says that any claims that they knew the identity of the bomber are untrue.

Whatever General McKenzi did or didn’t know, this disgusting order given to our Marines during Biden’s bugout, this order to act as the Taliban’s janitors, couldn’t be a better example of just how much disdain Joe Biden and his administration has to our military.

