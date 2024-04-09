Mario Murillo: Israel, Ignore Joe Biden - Make Your Nation Safe for Your Children

Israel, ignore Joe Biden. Make your nation safe for your children

Hamas is a cancer. No surgeon, when trying to save a patient, merely removes part of the tumor.

All the noise you hear against Israel from the left and from the United Nations is easily defused. They simply refuse to admit what Hamas is. Leftists deny the plain truth — the truth that Hamas itself freely and repeatedly admits.

Hamas wants to annihilate all Jews. Hamas will never agree to coexist. They have promised to repeat the butchery of Oct. 7 as soon as they are able. They vow they will again behead babies in front of their parents.

No one should be confused about Hamas. They have made their intentions quite clear. How can any decent person agree with those intentions?

Asking Israel to let up before it removes Hamas is asking it to surrender its existence.

A two-state solution is a fantasy as long as Hamas exists. Anyone who thinks otherwise is either intellectually dishonest or delusional.

The left is also lying about caring about Palestinians. If they cared about their humanitarian crisis, they would realize that Hamas is their humanitarian crisis.

The Hamas butchers are using Palestinians as human shields. Hamas wants them to sacrifice themselves in the blind pursuit of Jewish genocide.

If they only knew the real Hamas, Palestinians would eradicate Hamas themselves! While their children starve, the leaders of Hamas eat very well in lavish quarters. They got obscenely wealthy stealing billions in foreign aid.

Israel, do what all sane Americans have learned to do: Ignore Joe Biden.

We know he does not care about you because he does not care about us. And he is supposed to be our president!

As Obama’s puppet, Biden must mouth Barack’s hatred for Israel. Forget him and remember your God, O Israel!

Never have Nehemiah’s words meant more than they do now. Nehemiah 4:14: “And I looked, and arose and said to the nobles, to the leaders, and to the rest of the people, ‘Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, great and awesome, and fight for your brethren, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your houses.’”

Israel, ignore Joe Biden. Make your nation safe for your children.

