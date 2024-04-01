Mario Murillo: Do Not Take the Bait of Biden's Easter Blasphemy

Do not take the bait of President Joe Biden’s Easter blasphemy.

“Easter Is The World’s Most Historically Verified Holiday.” That is the mighty title of an article in The Federalist by Scott S. Powell.

We had an astonishing holiday on Sunday. The greatest miracle the world has ever known. The most provable holiday in history. For that reason, we must not allow Biden’s blasphemy to distract from our glorious celebration.

“Easter is the historical account and conclusive evidence of [the] Messiah.”

I will get to Biden’s blasphemy in good time — but for now, read this excerpt from Powell:

“From the beginning of recorded history, people have turned to religion as a way to find refuge, solace, and meaning. Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, and most other religions point to their own prophets and teachers, but among those world religions, only Christianity has a founder who professed to be the Messiah — the Son of God. Easter is the historical account and conclusive evidence of that Messiah.”

It gets better. He then said:

“The resurrection was central to God’s providence because it provided ‘seeing is believing’ evidence of God bringing Jesus the Savior back from being dead in a tomb to being alive — resurrected — for 40 days, so people would have irrefutable living proof of Who He was.”

“Only Christianity claims its founder is still alive.”

And finally, there is this:

“Among the other world religions built on personalities, only Christianity claims its founder is still alive, having overcome death through resurrection.

“No Jew has believed that after Abraham died and was interred, his tomb ever became empty. After Buddha died, no disciple claimed he or she saw or spoke to him again. As for Mohammed, the founder of Islam, there is no trace of his appearing to his disciples or followers after he died. His occupied tomb is in Medina and is visited by tens of thousands of devout Muslim pilgrims every year.”

Biden’s blasphemy is nothing but a spitball thrown at a battleship. Rejoice! The gates of hell cannot prevail against the resurrection of Christ!

Biden, or rather the puppet master who put him up to his disgraceful hijacking of Easter, meant it as a trap for Christians who are not paying attention.

The president, who claims to be Roman Catholic, also took the opportunity to deliver a scathing attack on Republicans as he made his proclamation for “Transgender Day of Visibility,” while stressing that “transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation.”

International Transgender Day of Visibility was founded by transgender activist Rachel Crandall in 2009. So this day has been a “thing” for 15 years, but here is the trap: Biden recognized it last year on March 31, when it did not fall on Easter, and now has chosen this year when it did fall on Easter to declare that going forward, it will be officially recognized.

I guess he thought he would make us look stupid for thinking it was done deliberately in order to hijack Easter (which of course we know it was). The other part is to make us look hateful and “intolerant.”

But here is the truth: They did this because of the Bud Light effect happening to Planet Fitness. A woman in Alaska lost her gym membership because she reported a man shaving in the women’s locker room. The company has already lost $400 million.

Planet Fitness has enraged America. The puppet master sees that America is sick of the LGBT agenda. The trend will help Donald Trump. This is an act of total desperation to stop the bleeding.

“Never interfere with an enemy in the process of destroying himself.”

Do not take the bait! We do not need to have a meltdown in the face of such stupidity. Napoleon said, “Never interfere with an enemy in the process of destroying himself.”

The more Biden talks, the faster we will see victory.

But we can have a devastating response. The answer is to keep our foot on the gas!

And because of that, we will meet at the Gas South Convention Center in the critical swing county of Duluth, Georgia, from April 11 to 13 to demonstrate Living Proof every night for the first fiery salvo of the 2024 Courage Tour.

Keep speaking out against the evils visited on our children. Continue to hold Planet Fitness accountable for its actions. Give reasonable and strong arguments about everything that woke is doing to America.

Remind them how Biden’s policies are killing the economy. Talk about the border invasion, which is taking American jobs and bringing drugs and terrorists into our cities. We have so many valuable targets that we do not need to waste our ammunition on such a sick and pathetic trick.

But right now we have something else to do:

SHOUT! HE IS ALIVE! HALLELUJAH! CHRIST THE LORD IS RISEN TODAY!

