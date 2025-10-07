Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks with Fellow Republicans on Obamacare Tax Credits: 'I'm Carving My Own Lane'

Slamming her own party, as well as aid sent to Israel and Ukraine, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Monday demanded a solution to a potential rise in Obamacare insurance premiums when a COVID-era tax credit expires at the end of the year.

The issue was a major stumbling block that led to the government shutdown, with Republicans saying Democrats wanted the credit extended without any reforms as a way to fund health care for illegal immigrants.

In a post on X, Greene said, she was “going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.”

“No I’m not towing the party line on this, or playing loyalty games. I’m a Republican and won’t vote for illegals to have any tax payer funded healthcare or benefits. I’m AMERICA ONLY!!! I’m carving my own lane,” she wrote.

I was not in Congress when all this Obamacare, “Affordable Care Act” bullshit started. I got here in 2021. As a matter of fact, the ACA made health insurance UNAFFORDABLE for my family after it was passed, with skyrocketing premiums higher than our house payment. Let’s just say… pic.twitter.com/hKH7pPh6CG — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

“And I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year. Also, I think health insurance and all insurance is a scam, just be clear! Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”

Greene referenced data from KFF, which reported that when “enhanced premium tax credits” expire at the end of the year, Obamacare premiums could more than double. KFF noted that the credits have been in effect since 2021 and were extended in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The enhanced tax credits both increased the amount of financial assistance already eligible ACA Marketplace enrollees received, as well as made middle-income enrollees with income above 400 percent of federal poverty guidelines newly eligible for premium tax credits,” KFF wrote.

Greene’s post continued her long-time denunciation of U.S. support for Israel and Ukraine.

“Our country sent $30 billion to Israel in 2024 alone killing countless innocent children and sent HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS to Ukraine in the past few years. By the way, I voted NO to all of that murder! America has funded the Ukrainian government, Ukrainian, pensions, and Ukrainian businesses during this entire stupid war that America should have nothing to do with,” she wrote.

“All our country does is fund foreign countries and foreign wars, and never does anything to help the American people!!! It is absolutely shameful, disgusting, and traitorous, that our laws and policies screw the American people so much that the government is shut down right now fighting over basic issues like this.”

Greene said she wants to forge a plan that makes health care affordable for American and out of reach of illegal immigrants.

“Again, NO FUNDING FOR ILLEGALS AND ANY BENEFITS FOR THEM, BUT WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE ABSOLUTELY INSANE COST OF INSURANCE FOR AMERICANS. You don’t HATE your government enough. I’m here in Washington DC this week to meet with anyone who is AMERICA ONLY and will work with me on a plan for AMERICANS ONLY!!!” she concluded.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said the issue can be addressed, but not while Democrats frame the issue as a choice between their demands to keep the credit unchanged and a government shutdown.

“We’ve told [Democrats] we’ll have a conversation about … the ACA tax credits,” he said in a recent interview posted to his website.

“Although that, in and of itself, is another issue that the Democrats created because they put the expiration date in place. They … expanded these … tax credits, in a way that was supposed to be responsive to COVID; well, COVID is no longer with us. So this is a problem of their own making, and now they want us to … bail them out of this mess. But we’re not going to have that conversation until the government gets opened up,” he said.

Thune said, changes are necessary because “[t]he ACA tax credits are rife with fraud, waste, and abuse. They are subsidies to insurance companies – nothing more, nothing else. And there’s no cap on income. I mean, you can make half a million dollars now, 600 grand in some places, and be eligible for federal assistance under this program. So it’s desperately in need of reform.”

