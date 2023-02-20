Parler Share
News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Nation to Split Away from 'Traitorous' Democrats

 By Jack Davis  February 20, 2023 at 1:15pm
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia ignited a social media furor Monday by calling for the United States to divide along partisan lines.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” she posted on Twitter.

The comment drew a heated reaction on Twitter.

Greene defended herself on Twitter.

Greene’s tweet was part of a series of snarky comments on Monday.

“Impeach Biden or give us a national divorce. We don’t pay taxes to fund foreign country’s wars who aren’t even NATO ally’s. We aren’t sending our sons & daughters to dies for foreign borders & foreign ‘democracy.’ America is BROKE. Criminals & Cartels reign. And you’re a fool,” she wrote, referring to President Joe Biden.

“Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late,” she posted.

In December, Greene agreed with a Twitter post that said people moving into a state from a blue one should have to have a period before they can vote.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period,” Greene tweeted then.

In October 2021, Greene polled Twitter on the subject of a “national divorce,” attracting more than 84,000 responses. The results? Almost 48 percent rejected splitting the country, while 43 supported it and the rest were undecided.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
