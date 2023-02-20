Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia ignited a social media furor Monday by calling for the United States to divide along partisan lines.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” she posted on Twitter.

We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

The comment drew a heated reaction on Twitter.

I’d love to hear GOP leaders explain why it’s all right for a House Homeland Security Committee member to publicly endorse the dissolution of the United States. https://t.co/bpHknhqo7B — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) February 20, 2023

BREAKING: Republicans, specifically Marjorie Taylor Greene, is now calling for a “National Divorce,” They want the United States to no longer be “United.” They literally want to break apart our country. This is Putin and Russia’s wildest dream come true. Our founding fathers… https://t.co/NAQPH3JZDt — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 20, 2023

Marge Greene wants a ‘national divorce’. She wants to divide the country by ‘blue states and red states’. As a resident of a blue state, I fully support this idea. 😂 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) February 20, 2023

I guess we’re going to sit back and let Marjorie Taylor Greene call for a ‘national divorce’ today? What does splitting states up by political party remind you of? National divorce = Civil war pic.twitter.com/vWvmOUE2O6 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 20, 2023

Greene defended herself on Twitter.

People are absolutely fed up and disgusted with left wing insanity and disaster America Last policies. National divorce is not civil war, but Biden and the neocons are leading us into WW3, while forcing corporate ESG and gender confusion on our kids. Enough! https://t.co/7YSzwFuPeo — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

Greene’s tweet was part of a series of snarky comments on Monday.

“Impeach Biden or give us a national divorce. We don’t pay taxes to fund foreign country’s wars who aren’t even NATO ally’s. We aren’t sending our sons & daughters to dies for foreign borders & foreign ‘democracy.’ America is BROKE. Criminals & Cartels reign. And you’re a fool,” she wrote, referring to President Joe Biden.

“Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late,” she posted.

Impeach Biden or give us a national divorce. We don’t pay taxes to fund foreign country’s wars who aren’t even NATO ally’s. We aren’t sending our sons & daughters to dies for foreign borders & foreign “democracy.” America is BROKE.

Criminals & Cartels reign.

And you’re a fool. https://t.co/hXeJrikEN6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/GFxXPSFXFu — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

In December, Greene agreed with a Twitter post that said people moving into a state from a blue one should have to have a period before they can vote.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period,” Greene tweeted then.

All possible in a National Divorce scenario.

After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida.

Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period. https://t.co/NB2dVj7n2X — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 29, 2021

In October 2021, Greene polled Twitter on the subject of a “national divorce,” attracting more than 84,000 responses. The results? Almost 48 percent rejected splitting the country, while 43 supported it and the rest were undecided.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.