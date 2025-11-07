Marjorie Taylor Greene Does Complete 180 on Nancy Pelosi: Now Says 'Traitor' Actually Had 'Incredible Career'

Will the real Marjorie Taylor Greene please stand up?

The fiery representative from Georgia has apparently been turning over a new leaf of late — and it’s largely at odds with her own Republican Party.

This newer, kinder Greene popped up on CNN Thursday and was ready to discuss the big news of the day: California Rep. Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t be seeking re-election and will be retiring from Congress in early 2027.

For the blissfully unaware, Pelosi has been a well-documented thorn in the sides of Republicans and President Donald Trump.

In fact, as the New York Post reported, Trump was positively tickled with Pelosi’s decision, calling it a “great thing for America.”

“She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country,” Trump said. “She was rapidly losing control of her party.”

He further jabbed, “I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice. Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician.”

That sort of response isn’t exactly a surprise given the perpetual animosity between the two.

What may be a surprise is the response Greene had to Pelosi’s announcement:

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party. I served under her speakership in my first term in Congress and I’m very impressed at her ability to get things done. I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi… pic.twitter.com/34sLgWcYCZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

“I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party. I served under her speakership in my first term of Congress, and I’m very impressed at her ability to get things done. I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party.”

The closest Greene got to attacking Pelosi came after that: “So, I wish her well in her retirement, but I would like to see people exit Washington a lot sooner rather than wait until they’re 80.”

(The 85-year-old Pelosi’s political career will be exactly 40 years long when she retires in 2027.)

Those remarks are a far, far cry from the rhetoric Greene was dispensing about Pelosi just a few short years ago.

As CNN reported in 2021 — when Greene was still viewed as an unhinged lunatic by the left — Greene hasn’t exactly been shy about her overwhelming disdain for Pelosi.

“She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason,” Greene apparently said in a since-deleted 2019 Facebook video. “She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

In separate 2019 footage, Greene took video from within Pelosi’s office, saying that the California lawmaker would “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for her “treason.”

For what it’s worth, Greene has gone through the wringer for that, as she was questioned about those very same remarks in 2022:

“I believe, by not upholding… securing the border, that violates her oath of office,” Greene said after being grilled on whether or not she ever called Pelosi a “traitor.”

That clip was just three years ago. To go from “traitor” to someone with an “incredible career” in that span, Nancy Pelosi must’ve had a really impressive 2022 through 2025…

… Right?

