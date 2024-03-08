Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronts Biden as He Enters State of the Union, Hands Him a Button

GOP Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia confronted President Joe Biden Thursday while he was making his way across the House floor to deliver his State of the Union address.

She handed him a pin, and said to the president, “Say her name,” referring to 22-year-old Laken Riley, the Augusta University nursing student police say was killed Feb. 22 by an illegal alien.

Riley was running on the University of Georgia campus in Athens when 26-year-old Venezuelan Jose Antonio Ibarra allegedly beat her to death.

The president responded to Greene, “I know how to say the name.”

Greene posted a video of her encounter with Biden on social media platform X, writing, “Joe Biden has no excuse. I handed him a pin to remember Laken Riley. He refused to SAY HER NAME!”

Joe Biden has no excuse. I handed him a pin to remember Laken Riley. He refused to SAY HER NAME! pic.twitter.com/jxv8uD6uqK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 8, 2024

The Hill reported that Ibarra entered the country illegally in El Paso, Texas, in September 2022. He was apprehended by the Border Patrol and released into the country, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Biden changed several immigration policies when he came to office in January 2021, including ending the “remain in Mexico” policy, ending construction of the border wall, and re-instituting so-called catch-and-release.

The policy shift has led to a record-breaking number of illegal crossings — over 7 million — in the first three years of his presidency.

Say her name, President Biden! Laken Riley should still be with us today. pic.twitter.com/SNiXdDSemz — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) February 27, 2024

On Thursday, the House passed the Laken Riley Act in honor of the fallen student.

If the bill becomes law, it would require detention of any migrant who is charged with committing burglary or theft.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that Ibarra had been arrested and charged in Athens, Georgia, on a charge of shoplifting at a Wal-Mart. He later failed to appear in court.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.