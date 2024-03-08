Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronts Biden as He Enters State of the Union, Hands Him a Button

The Hill reported that Ibarra entered the country illegally in El Paso, Texas, in September 2022. He was apprehended by the Border Patrol and released into the country, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Biden changed several immigration policies when he came to office in January 2021, including ending the “remain in Mexico” policy, ending construction of the border wall, and re-instituting so-called catch-and-release.
The policy shift has led to a record-breaking number of illegal crossings — over 7 million — in the first three years of his presidency.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that Ibarra had been arrested and charged in Athens, Georgia, on a charge of shoplifting at a Wal-Mart. He later failed to appear in court.
Advertisement - story continues below
An Important Message from Our Staff:
In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime.
We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.
But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us.
As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”
A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.
This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law