Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets into War of Words with Fox News' Mark Levin

 By Bryan Chai  June 25, 2025 at 4:00am
As the dust began to settle from President Donald Trump’s monumental decision to bomb several Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, the steep divide in his base appears to have largely dissipated.

The pro-Israel and anti-foreign war wings of the MAGA base had been at each other’s throats over how the president could best handle this situation.

Isolationists prefer Trump focus on American issues first and foremost while staying out of foreign blood feuds.

Israel supporters, meanwhile, had been imploring Trump to take some sort of decisive action on the nuclear threat that Iran posed.

With Trump laying down the law and seemingly having the situation largely under control, those cracks in the president’s base largely appeared to be smoothed over in the aftermath of those attacks.

That’s simply not true with regard to two of Trump’s most notable allies, however.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News pundit Mark Levin got into a war of words on social media, with Greene’s isolationism clashing directly with Levin’s pro-Israel sentiments.

On Sunday, Greene took to X to wholeheartedly disagree with Trump’s bombing of Iranian facilities:

Whose side are you on?

“I’m sick of it,” Greene posted. “I can easily say I support nuclear armed Israel’s right to defend themselves and also say at the same time I don’t want to fight or fund nuclear armed Israel’s wars. Nor any other country for that matter.

“I’m sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything. I want to fund American interests and issues.”

This set off Levin, who had a problem with Greene’s claim that she did not “know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran.”

“Marjorie Taylor Green, shameless nitwit,” Levin retorted. “How incredibly dumb is this Marjorie Taylor Green?  She doesn’t know anyone in America who has been a victim of crime or killed by Iran?  You mean the thousands of Americans, especially military personnel, killed and maimed by the Iranian terrorist regime?”

Levin doubled down in an unprompted post about Greene later in the day:

“MTG, God are you stupid. And you keep banging your head against the wall,” Levin posted. “Thankfully, POTUS ignored you and hit the Iranian nuclear sites. You seem very upset about it. I’m not going away. You’re on my radar.”

That response absolutely incensed Greene — who called out Levin’s employer as part of her furious retort.

“This is extremely sick and disturbing,” Greene posted. “Mark, you have the exact same tone and language that the psychopaths use that send me death threats every single day. You should be fired from Fox News. And shame on Fox if they condone this.”

But Greene’s most explosive remark was tucked away toward the bottom of her response to Levin, where she casually seemed to suggest that the Central Intelligence Agency assassinated former President John F. Kennedy for being opposed to Israel’s nuclear program.

“There was once a great President that the American people loved,” Greene ominously posted. “He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated.

“I am for peace. I oppose war including wars Israel wages.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

