Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Nuclear on AOC in Scathing Tweets, Challenges Dem to Debate

Two of the titans of the House from opposing parties recently engaged in a war of words that will set up some interesting future committee meetings where the two serve together.

“Titans” may be a bit of a tongue-in-cheek description, but the two are certainly favorites of the biased media, for very different reasons.

One, Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, is treated by the press as a Washington pariah and is constantly the object of ridicule and attack for some of her more outrageous comments.

The other, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, is treated as a darling and lauded as a genius for some of her equally — if not worse — outrageous comments.

Last week, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House GOP leaders followed through on a pre-election pledge to oust Muslim Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the sensitive and important House Foreign Relations committee. Eventually, the Republicans did just as they had promised and voted to remove Omar from the committee, most especially for her years of anti-semitic comments made as a sitting member of that body.

“Representative Omar, by her own words, has disqualified herself from serving on the Committee on Foreign Affairs, a panel that is viewed by nations around the world as speaking for Congress on matters of international importance and national security,” the GOP resolution read, Fox News reported.

As the ensuing debate raged on the House floor, during her comments blasting the Republicans for removing Omar, Ocasio-Cortez went on a screaming jag, accusing the Republicans of being racist hypocrites, especially for allowing Greene to keep committee assignments after some of the comments she has made.

Ocasio-Cortez also called the removal of Omar an attack against “women of color” as she blasted Greene.

“Don’t tell me that this is about condemnation of anti-semitic remarks when you have a member of the Republican caucus who talked about Jewish space lasers, and an entire amount of tropes, and also elevated her to some of the highest committee assignments in this body, ” she screeched, referencing Greene.

Greene was stripped of all her committee assignments during Nancy Pelosi’s reign of terror over the lower chamber for things she said and did before even becoming a member of Congress — a move that was unprecedented in House history — even though she disavowed those remarks when she entered the government.

On the other hand, Omar has repeatedly indulged in anti-semitic tropes throughout her years in Washington. So, with the GOP in control, Greene was just voted back in and will sit on the House Homeland Security and Oversight Committees, where border issues are decided, while Omar has been removed from one key committee.

For her part, Greene, who is constantly a target of threats and attack, did not sit quietly and take Ocasio-Cortez’ attacks made on the floor of the House. As she often does, Greene struck back in some succinct and hilarious tweets.

First, she noted that the GOP also removed Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, so clearly the removals were not attacks on “women of color.” Unless…

We also removed Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, so actually it was equitable. But who knows, maybe they identify as “women of color.” I mean after all, Democrats no longer support feminism. They support men beating and replacing women. The glass ceiling is real. https://t.co/eAaSMtOeiP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 4, 2023

The often unjustly assailed Georgia representative also blasted Ocasio-Cortez as a sort of House ingenue because, despite her college degrees, she has no real-world experience.

AOC has never put her degrees to work in the real world to find out half of what they teach you in college are theories that don’t work. All she did was make a few drinks behind a bar and she wasn’t even good at that, so she even makes bartenders look bad & I respect bartenders. https://t.co/1p2ddJPx2z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023

Next, after Ocasio-Cortez posted a tweet striking back, Greene blasted her and her New York colleagues for wasting COVID “relief” funds on drag-queen events.

Yeah it’s busy in the majority remember that? So can you explain why you sickos in NY abused Covid relief funds for things like Drag Queen story time? Was it a good time to brainwash kids and lie to them about gender when your state forced them to stay home from school? https://t.co/mqj52SMgpS pic.twitter.com/nj7y5qu2Xw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023

Finally, as Fox News noted, Greene pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly shirked requests to join in a debate.

.@RepAOC I have repeatedly asked you to debate me, but you have been a coward and can’t even respond. But you go on @CNN and lie about me. When are you going to be an adult and actually debate me on policy instead of run your mouth like a teenage girl? pic.twitter.com/XIl7LQNu9r — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023

The Twitter feud was certainly a no-holds-barred match, and one can assume it is just the start of many more as the two media firebrands continue to go head-to-head in the coming two years.

