Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Back After NYC Mayor Warns Her by Name as She Heads to City to Back Trump

New York Mayor Eric Adams tried to issue a scolding to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia in advance of her appearance in his city Tuesday in support of former President Donald Trump.

Instead, he found himself on the short end of a blistering response from Greene.

Trump is scheduled to appear in New York to be arraigned on an indictment handed up last week by a Manhattan grand jury.

On Monday, Adams warned those coming to town to protest the criminal proceedings against the former president to behave themselves — or else.

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger,” the mayor said.

“We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City,” he continued.

“And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said.

“While you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” he said.







Last week, Greene said she would go to New York on Tuesday to protest the Trump indictment, which followed an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!” she tweeted Friday.

On Monday, the congresswoman replied to Adams via Twitter, calling out what she described as an attempt to “intimidate” her as well as his claim about respecting the rule of law.

“Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump,” she tweeted.

“Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town,” Greene said. “Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me??

Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump. Mayor Adams should… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

She was just winding up with her first tweet. The next one blazed with anger.

“In Mayor Eric Adams City of New York, an average of 8 people overdose on drugs every single day because of his PRO drug policy,” Greene wrote. “He wants more drug use centers stocked with syringes, straws for snorting, and other drug paraphernalia to help NY’s poor drug addicts kill themselves.

“Drug overdoses account for 80 to 85% of accidental deaths in New York City. That’s a fatal overdose every 3 hours!

“And now Mayor Adams is threatening me. Unbelievable.”

In Mayor Eric Adams City of New York, an average of 8 people overdose on drugs every single day because of his PRO drug policy. He wants more drug use centers stocked with syringes, straws for snorting, and other drug paraphernalia to help NY’s poor drug addicts kill… pic.twitter.com/AMNoJZot7u — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023



According to the New York Daily News, Trump was expected to arrive in New York City on Monday evening and stay overnight at Trump Tower. After his arraignment, he is expected to fly back to his Florida home.

Outside of Trump Tower on Monday, Trump supporter Susan Miller said Bragg should not be going after the former president, according to the New York Post.

“I’m here to complain about my DA,” Miller said, holding up a poster that read, “Fat Alvin and the commie kids.”

“They’re letting criminals loose, tons of crime and they’re going after a totally innocent man,” she said.

