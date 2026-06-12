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Former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, went on CNN and called him a "traitor" this week.
Former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, went on CNN and called him a "traitor" this week. (Sarah L. Voisin - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Went on CNN and Called Trump a 'Traitor'

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 12, 2026 at 4:00am
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Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned from Congress earlier this year after a public spat with President Donald Trump, is now accusing him of the most serious crime defined in the Constitution.

Speaking with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday, Greene responded to allegations in a new book that the White House held high-level meetings on the Jeffrey Epstein files. She called Trump a “traitor” for his handling of the situation.

The book, written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, says that Trump took many figures to task — including the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk — for focusing too much on Epstein, according to Mediaite.

When asked to respond, Greene said this was “not new news” to her.

“Unfortunately, that was something that I lived through,” she said.

“I watched the speaker of the House shut down the government for, and keep the House completely out of session, for eight weeks, in the fall of 2025, simply because he was under orders of the president, and his team, not to do anything in the House of Representatives because they were doing everything they could do to stop that resolution from passing the House, the same resolution that I signed, the discharge petition, to force to a vote on the floor,” Greene alleged.

Does Greene know she is being used by far-left CNN, or does she simply not care?

She went on to say, “This doesn’t shock me that his team was paralyzed. But I’ll tell you what it is. It’s absolutely ridiculous and unforgivable.

“We’re talking about pedophiles and rapists of the elite class of people that never get held accountable for anything,” she said.

“So, if they were paralyzed and scared and didn’t know what to do about releasing the Epstein files? These people are absolutely absurd. They don’t deserve the American people’s trust.

“As a matter of fact, we should consider them as — they should be considered traitors,” she added.

“They are traitors, the ones that refuse to release the Epstein files, want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files; those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

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The Constitution defines treason very narrowly, stating in Article III, Section 3 that it “shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

Greene, controversial since her 2020 election — and stripped of her committee assignments in 2021 over a set of old social media posts that promoted conspiracy theories, including one that was invariably referred to, mockingly, as “Jewish space lasers” in media coverage — had long been one of the president’s biggest backers.

However, the Epstein case caused a terminal break in the relationship between the White House and Greene. She announced she was resigning when it was clear that the president’s allies were preparing a primary challenge against her. (Greene denied that there had been an earlier split in an interview last November when she addressed rumors the chill began when Trump advised her against running for Senate or governor of Georgia, but those stories persist.)

Greene subsequently raised her media profile, including appearances on heretofore hostile outlets like CNN and The New York Times, which have interviewed and profiled her since her resignation announcement.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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