Marjorie Taylor Greene Permanently Suspended from Twitter

 By Jack Davis  January 2, 2022 at 9:52am
Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia over her posts concerning COVID-19.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter said in a statement, according to NBC. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

In a statement issued after the ban was announced, Greene claimed she was punished after doing nothing more offensive than sharing data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said Sunday. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Millionaire Hillary Clinton Gets Blasted on Twitter After Making Shady Monetary Request


Twitter’s system is such that it takes five strikes to get a permanent suspension, as noted by Rolling Stone.

In August, Greene was slapped with a suspension after she tweeted that the Food and Drug Administration should not approve COVID-19 vaccines because the shots were “failing” to stop the spread of the virus.

On Saturday, she had used her personal account to tweet that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine deaths were taken seriously.

Are social media giants out to censor conservatives?

Now, she claimed, an “extremely high amount of covid vaccine deaths are ignored and government forced vaccine mandates are increased,” according to Rolling Stone.

Greene’s official congressional account was not touched by the ban.

“That account is not in violation of the Twitter Rules,” a Twitter spokesman said, Rolling Stone reported.

In the past, Greene has used her personal account to focus on various aspects of COVID-19.

Bill to Award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal Introduced in House

In December, she noted that there was no comparable response to cancer as there had been to COVID-19.

“Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” she wrote. “The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed. And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer.”

Greene also received one strike from Twitter in January 2021 for her allegations about election fraud in Georgia.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
