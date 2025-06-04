Marjorie Taylor Greene Regrets Voting for 'Big, Beautiful Bill' After Seeing 'Pages 278-279'

Republican dissatisfaction at the Congressional spending bill being branded as the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” is growing.

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the fiercest advocates for all things MAGA in Congress, is adding to the chorus of discontentment over the “Big Beautiful Bill,” despite the impassioned backing of it by President Donald Trump.

Greene took to social media platform X Tuesday and made it clear there was at least one part of the spending bill that she is vehemently “OPPOSED” to.

(Of note, Greene admitted that she was unaware this was part of the bill at the time she voted for it.)

Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in… pic.twitter.com/bip3hztSGq — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 3, 2025

“Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years,” Greene posted. “I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there.

“We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous.

“This needs to be stripped out in the Senate. When the OBBB comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, I will not vote for it with this in it.

“We should be reducing federal power and preserving state power. Not the other way around. Especially with rapidly developing AI that even the experts warn they have no idea what it may be capable of.”

The artificial intelligence issue, even before Greene’s epiphany, had already been a source of consternation on Capitol Hill, with the very concern laid out by the Georgia congresswoman being the root cause of the issue.

Greene’s blistering critique of the “Big Beautiful Bill” likely didn’t get much press at first because it came around the same time as perhaps the most infamous rant directed at the Congressional spending bill.

Former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk also took to X Tuesday (about 30 minutes after Greene, according to X’s time stamps) to lambaste the “Big Beautiful Bill,” and he wasn’t nearly as diplomatic as the Georgia congresswoman was.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk posted. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.

“You know it.”

While Greene is concerned about the AI aspect of the bill, Musk is joining a group of fiscal conservatives who are opposed to the bill due to its potential implications on the nation’s already-massive debt.

That group includes Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul, both of Kentucky.

