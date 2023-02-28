Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Monday deplored America’s descent into unhinged political antagonism, saying she and her staff were “attacked” in a restaurant.

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views,” Greene reported in a Twitter post published late Monday.

Greene did not specify where the incident took place.

I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and… https://t.co/cJWLIAKiyp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2023

“They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons,” she wrote.

“People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone,” she wrote.

Greene, who has been a lightning rod for criticism from the day she entered Congress but cruised to an easy re-election in November, drew a huge reaction on Twitter with her post.

Someone of your political status should most definitely have security. @mtgreenee we can’t afford to lose you. — Joe schmoe🇺🇸 (@GreenTreeVSYM) February 28, 2023

First Amendment does not equal freedom from consequences for your speech. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) February 28, 2023

Sounds about right.. these leftwingers are mentally ill and dangerous. — aka (@akafacehots) February 28, 2023

I wonder where people learn this from? pic.twitter.com/AMhbxIESxl — Rev. Dr. Doge Christopher Benek  (@benekcj) February 28, 2023

Greene included no video or photo of the incident, but the congresswoman has drawn ferocious attention from political opponents for her controversial positions.

Most recently, Greene has caused controversy with her call for a “national divorce” that separates Democrat-led states from Republican-led ones.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” she wrote in the tweet that ignited the debate.

Last year, a New York state man left multiple threatening messages on Greene’s office voicemail.

Joseph Morelli, 51, of Endicott, New York, has pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to the charges against him, according to a Justice Department news release. According to the affidavit used to charge Morelli, he made seven calls to Greene’s Washington office.

“I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands. Yeah, I would really, really caution you not to cause someone to harm someone else because of your evilness. You’re just a horrible person,” one call said, according to the affidavit.

“I think I’m gonna have to show you, to your face, right up front, what violence truly is, and I don’t think you’re gonna like it,” a call said, according to the affidavit, which said the caller also said, “I can pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.”

