Parler Share
News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Attacked by 'Insane' Woman and Her Adult Son at Restaurant

 By Jack Davis  February 28, 2023 at 8:03am
Parler Share

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Monday deplored America’s descent into unhinged political antagonism, saying she and her staff were “attacked” in a restaurant.

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views,” Greene reported in a Twitter post published late Monday.

Greene did not specify where the incident took place.

Trending:
Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Saying Epstein Was Murdered

“They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons,” she wrote.

“People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone,” she wrote.

Greene, who has been a lightning rod for criticism from the day she entered Congress but cruised to an easy re-election in November, drew a huge reaction on Twitter with her post.

Related:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Nation to Split Away from 'Traitorous' Democrats

Greene included no video or photo of the incident, but the congresswoman has drawn ferocious attention from political opponents for her controversial positions.

Most recently, Greene has caused controversy with her call for a “national divorce” that separates Democrat-led states from Republican-led ones.

Has America lost the ability to politely debate politics?

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” she wrote in the tweet that ignited the debate.

Last year, a New York state man left multiple threatening messages on Greene’s office voicemail.

Joseph Morelli, 51, of Endicott, New York, has pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to the charges against him, according to a Justice Department news release. According to the affidavit used to charge Morelli, he made seven calls to Greene’s Washington office.

“I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands. Yeah, I would really, really caution you not to cause someone to harm someone else because of your evilness. You’re just a horrible person,” one call said, according to the affidavit.

“I think I’m gonna have to show you, to your face, right up front, what violence truly is, and I don’t think you’re gonna like it,” a call said, according to the affidavit, which said the caller also said, “I can pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Now FBI Chief Has Bad News for the Few People Left Who Think COVID Was Natural
57 Million+ Users Impacted as Financial Company Becomes First to Track Gun Purchases
'Today' Show Issues Murky Update After Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Disappears from the Air
Mexican President Says His Photo Shows Mythical Woodland Elf, And It's Been Viewed Over 9 Million Times
House Votes to Crush Biden's 'Woke' Investing Rule That Aimed to Boost 'Phony Climate Movement'
See more...

Conversation