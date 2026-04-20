Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Trump Staged the Assassination Attempt at Butler

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Saturday gave conspiracy theories that the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in 2024 was a hoax a major shot in the arm by posting one on her Twitter account.

Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Shooter Matthew Thomas Crooks was then killed by a sniper.

Greene, a former Trump supporter who eventually became a fierce critic, shared a post on X from Trisha Hope, a GOP delegate to the 2024 Republican National Convention.

In the post, Hope wrote that Trump spoke about the Butler incident at the convention “to stop any further conversation about what happened. He gave us his official story, would only do it once and that was the end of it. Now we all know no one loves Trump more than Trump so this to me felt completely out of character.”

I was a long time Trump supporter, I became a National Delegate to make certain Trump was seated as the nominee. While en-route to Wisconsin, I learned of the attempt on Trump’s life at the Butler rally. I was in the middle of having dinner at a restaurant in Little Rock, AR.… pic.twitter.com/Ed1gz2HiyB — Trisha Hope – National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) April 12, 2026

“Fast forward to the questioning of Secret Service on how this was allowed to happen. If you look at the perfectly timed ICONIC photo Trump standing triumphantly screaming FIGHT, FIGHT FIGHT, certainly this was divine intervention….right?” she wrote.

“Following the inauguration, I found it odd that Trump wasn’t going aggressively after those who allowed this to happen. He seemed to behave like it was no big deal. His Secret Service detail failed him massively, allowed him to be shot, and they allowed that perfectly timed photo op to take place Instead of his SS detail being terminated as they should have been, Trump made the gentleman in the white shirt the HEAD of the Secret Service on January 22, 2025.”

Trisha Hope, who calls herself “as MAGA as it gets,” has called for the president to be removed from office. https://t.co/BWG81WANr0 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 8, 2026

“Now, I want you to look critically at this photo. They allowed President Trump to stand up, exposing multiple potential kill shots, as the flag is gently lowered. Interesting that the other SS agents lower their heads as the perfectly time ICONIC photo is taken. Honestly, it couldn’t have been scripted better if were to have been done in a studio,” she wrote.

MTG is now suggesting that the Butler assassination was fake. These people have gone insane. pic.twitter.com/hATpkxd3QJ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 18, 2026

“Since the attempt on his life, Trump has show no interest in investigating what really happened. He never mentions it, it’s as if it never happened, except when he tells us, he took a bullet for us. As for Corey Comperatore, he was used in this plot, someone had to die otherwise, it would have been much easier to claim it was a HOAX,” she wrote.

“They killed Corey, likely because he was truly a real life hero, one people would rally behind and defend passionately, as they should. Then to top it off, they used Corey to their benefit at the convention.

“To this day his wife is begging for answers, answers she has repeatedly been denied. Sadly, they have no more use for her, she no longer matters.”

Writing on X, Greene said Hope’s comments were an “Extremely important post worth the read and consideration.”

I’m not calling the Butler assassination a hoax.

But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers.

I’m asking why won’t Trump release the information about Matthew Crooks?

Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him?

Why the cover up?? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 19, 2026

Greene later took a half-step back, writing, “I’m not calling the Butler assassination a hoax. But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers.”

“I’m asking why won’t Trump release the information about Matthew Crooks? Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him? Why the cover up??” she wrote.

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