Marjorie Taylor Greene Sums Up the 2024 Election with 3 Brutal Words - Viral Tweet Sends Internet Ablaze

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene set social media ablaze this week when she summed up her thoughts on the Nov. 8 midterm elections with a three-word phrase: “slowly stolen election.”

Greene, one of Washington D.C.’s most noteworthy MAGA politicians, handily won her own bid for re-election.

But like many Republican leaders and voters alike, she also appears to have questions about other races across the nation that have yet to be decided as vote counting continues, and America settles into its new identity as the most technologically advanced and democratic nation in the history of mankind that still somehow can’t find out the results of a simple election nearly a week after ballots are cast.

Greene was ostensibly testing the limits of Twitter’s new ownership when she asked, “Are we allowed to say ‘slowly stolen election’ on Twitter now?”

Are we allowed to say “slowly stolen election” on Twitter now? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 14, 2022

Whether or not you agree with Greene, it’s impossible to deny that she is saying what a lot of Americans are thinking right now, as the nation continues to reel from the results of Tuesday’s election.

In Arizona, rising MAGA star Kari Lake who has yet to hear the results of her bid against Democrat and current state Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for governor, has blasted ongoing issues with voter tabulation that for millions of Americans ring all too similar to the 2020 election debacle.

“I consider someone’s vote their voice. I think of it as a sacred vote. And it’s being trampled the way we run our elections in Arizona. I have been sounding the alarm for two years. Nothing got done. Very little got done last legislative session. And we need to get in there and restore faith in our elections,” Lake told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

The fiery America First candidate, who has declared she has “absolute 100 percent confidence” she will ultimately be the victor of the ongoing race, added that “We can’t be the laughingstock of elections anymore here in Arizona. And, when I’m governor, I will not allow it. I just won’t.”

As Fox News host Tucker Carlson pointed out, in the now-notorious-for-election-snafus Maricopa County, Arizona, the budget for the election is $4.5 billion dollars, which is five times what it cost to build the Hoover Dam, adjusted for inflation.

Yet no sooner had the polls opened on Tuesday than the issues started cropping up, and here we are nearly a week later and votes are still being counted.

“One poll worker reported that 25 percent of ballots were being rejected,” Carlson noted. “Now you would call that third-world, but actually it’s beneath third-world. Most third-world countries have serious elections. They require voter ID. They don’t wait days for election results in Ghana.”

This wasn’t the only locality where we’ve seen delayed results in tight races, Carlson pointed out that Clarke County, Nevada, and races in California, Oregon, and Washington, many of them in “purple” districts where results remain close, have also been delayed for days.

However, not all Americans are convinced that this is indicative of a steal — Greene’s summary of a “slowly stolen” election produced a flurry of replies that themselves summed up the current state of discourse and partisan outrage over elections.

Observe:

If you want to lie and undermine democracy, yes you may. — Hans Gruber (@cosmicspice) November 14, 2022

Nothing is stolen. Y’all just can’t accept the fact that America is rejecting your party. Sick of all of you election deniers. A BUNCH OF SORE LOSERS JUST LIKE TRUMP. — Universal Star (@UniversalStar18) November 14, 2022

Whatever you need to tell yourself to help you sleep at night during this grieving period. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) November 14, 2022



Aside from the requisite inflammatory mud-slinging, there were also more earnest discussions over and support for the merit of her claims:

The ones that took more than a day to count — Valentina Xillapallí (@Valenti39175896) November 14, 2022

Honest question. Doesn’t it seem odd to you that with the state of our economy that we would vote the people back in again that got us here? — Randy Rusnak (@mtbkski) November 14, 2022

20 % of machines going down on Election Day. All the gop strongholds of maricopa getting counted last. Sometimes you just need enough evidence to hold a trial. — Jeremy Lee (@JeremyL61404945) November 14, 2022

We didn’t fix 2020 and history repeats it self pic.twitter.com/web3r40LGR — Jose Galan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jgalan707) November 14, 2022

They’re trying to keep that narrative from picking up steam. https://t.co/P5i5HpFfxo — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 14, 2022



Remember, millions of voters felt the election had been dishonestly won by now-President Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2020 thanks to similar issues with vote tabulation that now seem to pale in comparison to 2022’s stunted election results.

Just hours before protesters stormed the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, the Republican base emphatically supported then-President Donald Trump and the MAGA wing of the Republican Party’s attempt to lawfully challenge the results of the 2020 election as spearheaded by the likes of Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, among others.

Most probably still felt that there was little that could be done, these lawmakers as well as state legislators all over the country simply wanted answers about issues with vote counting and dubiously legal state election law changes in critical electoral states, and they had every legal right to ask for answers.

But instead of accountability and answers, we got an “insurrection” and two years of gaslighting from Democrats and suppression from Big Tech both of whom are unwaveringly committed to the narrative that our elections have never been safer or more secure and you’re a right-wing terrorist if you think otherwise, unless of course, the Republicans might take the midterms, then the GOP is planning an orchestrated election steal as per Hillary Clinton as they already supposedly did in 2016 (also as per Hillary Clinton).

Do you see why so many voters can’t trust or take our elections seriously anymore? At least Greene is willing to say the quiet part out loud and can do so thanks to less censorship on Twitter — but who knows if being unmuzzled on a Big Tech platform is anywhere near enough for the real and effective change we sorely need?

It’s going to take more than simply saying it out loud.

