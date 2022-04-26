Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Permanent' Suspension Is Over - Her First Tweet Is Pure Gold

Love her or hate her, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s voice needs to be heard. The Republican congresswoman, who was permanently suspended from Twitter over “repeated violations” of the social media platform’s Covid-19 misinformation policy in January, has returned, and her initial post is pure gold.

The fiery lawmaker’s first tweet managed to showcase Monday’s spectacular victory for free speech and had the added bonus of sparking outrage from the left.

We may not always agree with Greene, but she certainly has a knack for triggering liberals. And it’s fair to say that when an issue infuriates the left, it’s likely because it’s good for society, freedom and the truth.

Reaction to Greene’s reinstatement on the platform varied. She received a warm welcome from some Twitter users and was “ratioed” mercilessly by others.

On Friday, Greene was forced to testify at a hearing in Atlanta to determine her constitutional eligibility to hold office in the state. According to CNN, “a group of Georgia voters, who are working with a coalition of liberal activists and constitutional scholars,” are challenging her candidacy because of her “activities” on Jan. 6, 2021.

The controversial congresswoman firmly believes that the November 2020 was stolen from President Donald Trump. She has also been a vocal critic of the House Jan. 6 Committee.

The unprecedented nature of this attack on Greene’s eligibility is a sign of just how much she antagonizes the left. Even CNN acknowledges the group faces an uphill climb in their attempt to boot her from the ballot. They also admit “the judge on Friday appeared skeptical of some of their arguments.”

The report said Greene had been questioned about her ties to “far-right provocateurs and extremist groups who fueled the carnage at the Capitol.” Actually, the only carnage came at the hands of an overly aggressive Capitol Police officer, but I digress.

Unfortunately for the plaintiffs, their attorneys were not able to substantiate claims that Greene “had been aware of plans for violence or that she had coordinated with any rioters.”

Greene allegedly responded with some version of “I do not recall” to over 50 questions, a point that was repeatedly made in many of the responses to her opening tweet.

On Monday, CNN published over 2,000 text messages belonging to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. A Jan. 17, 2021, message from Greene to Meadows published by USA Today read: “In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

She was clobbered by the left over this remark as well.

It’s clear that the feisty lawmaker strikes a nerve with Democrats. But it looks like they’ll be forced to live with it — and so much more — as conservatives who’ve been either suspended or have simply left the platform out of disgust are returning now that there’s a new boss in town.

Huzzah!

