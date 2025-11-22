'Marjorie Traitor Brown': Trump Responds to MTG's Resignation

In a withering response to outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, President Donald Trump said the Republican firebrand “went BAD.”

On Friday, Greene announced in a post on X that she would step down from her seat in January.

Greene said she would not fight a Trump-backed challenger in a Republican primary and predicted that her party will lose control of the House next November.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said in a statement.

Trump weighed in on the resignation on Saturday morning.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,’” Trump posted on Truth Social.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump SCORCHES Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after her resignation, but says he’ll always “appreciate” her. pic.twitter.com/Ti6x99B57K — Ƴopƴ📲 (@yopy30BG) November 22, 2025

“Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her,” Trump posted.

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD,” Trump wrote.

“Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT,” he wrote.

In recent weeks, Greene had publicly voiced her dissatisfaction with the drift of the Republican Party.

Trump later was asked if he was willing to forgive Greene for bucking the party.

“Forgive for what? No. We just — I just disagreed with her philosophy. She started backing perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history, just, you know, a stupid person named Massie,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

“And, I said, ‘Go your own way.’ And once I left her, she resigned because she would never have survived a primary. But I think she’s a nice person,” Trump said.

Trump was gentler on Greene in a Saturday comment to NBC than he was in his post.

“It’s not going to be easy for her” to restart a political career after her upcoming exit.

“I’d love to see that,” Trump said.

Bur for now, Trump said “she’s got to take a little rest.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.