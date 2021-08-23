The liberal nation of France has deteriorated into a fascist police state whose vaccine passport requirements may be preventing the unvaccinated from getting basic essentials such as food, judging by a disturbing Twitter video.

“French supermarkets have hired bouncers in order to deny people basic human rights to food and water because they didn’t get the right government permission slip,” independent journalist Luke Rudkowski tweeted on Friday.

The alarming video he posted shows a security guard brutally grabbing a masked woman and throwing her out of the store like a trash bag.

The woman gets outraged by the abusive manhandling and yells at the security guard.

After she leaves, a man approaches the bouncer and scolds him for not allowing the female shopper to get “alimentaire” (a French word for food).

French supermarkets have hired bouncers in order to deny people basic human rights to food and water because they didn’t get the right government permission slip pic.twitter.com/AV0qJNCLf3 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 20, 2021

The shocking video is evocative of the “mark of the beast,” a biblical hallmark of those pledged to the forces of evil.

In an Aug. 20 commentary in the Midland (Texas) Reporter-Telegram, titled “Is the COVID vaccine the ‘mark of the beast'”, the Rev. Darin Wood, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Midland, explained that “in Revelation 13:16-18, the Apostle John speaks of an apocalyptic pair of beasts who will rule the earth with vengeance, cruelty and animosity. Their severe manner and harsh rule will inflict pain and grief on all those on the earth at the time.

“Their sovereign reach will require that all those who desire to transact commerce or business – buying or selling anything – to bear the mark of the beast. Should they fail to have the mark, they will be ostracized.”

Wood concluded his commentary by saying the COVID vaccine is not the mark of the beast. But he gave considerable, respectful thought to why many, many people are asking raising the question.

Even as a metaphor, it’s unsettling.

Obviously, this isn’t the literal “mark of the beast,” but the concept is disturbingly similar. In some places in France, if you don’t have proper government-approved documentation, it’s apparently OK to deprive you of the ability of “buying and selling” — even if it’s buying necessities. (In the United States, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has implemented similar measures.)

Another shocking video from France shows activists blocking the entrance to a supermarket that reportedly banned unvaccinated customers.

FRANCE: ACTIVISTS BLOCK A SUPERMARKET THAT BANNED unvaccinated people have organised themselves to force their way into supermarkets. Or conversely, to block access to all in order to protest against the vaccine passport. pic.twitter.com/sbjniTno1g — k-lo2 (@k_klo224743370) August 19, 2021

Still another Twitter video shows a group of French citizens arguing with police about the vaccine passport in front of a store.

Several protesters are heard calling the coronavirus restriction “discrimination.”

French people not allowed into supermarkets without “covid passports‘’ unfolds.. pic.twitter.com/pl5GVeSG6H — ЯΞD PILL LΞD 🔎 (@Red_Pill_Led) August 19, 2021

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron urged all French people to get vaccinated and announced the rollout of a nationwide “health pass” (also known as a vaccine passport).

“From August, the health pass will apply in cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, as well as in hospitals, retirement homes, medico-social establishments and in long-distance transport,” Macron said in the July 12 speech. (Text and translation available here.)

To his credit, the liberal French president said he secured his country’s borders in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“Since July 12, border controls have been tightened,” Macron said.

This is a stark contrast to President Joe Biden, who not only refuses to secure his own country’s borders, but has been letting coronavirus-infected illegal aliens loose across the United States.

To further pressure everyone in France to get vaccinated, Macron said people will soon be forced to pay for their own coronavirus tests.

“In the fall, PCR tests will be paid for, unless prescribed by a doctor, in order to encourage vaccination rather than the multiplication of tests,” Macron said.

France has been roiled by protests after unveiling its vaccine passport requirement, which was enacted in July but took effect on Aug. 1.

Massive protest against the domestic vaccine pass in Paris, France for the 6th consecutive weekend. pic.twitter.com/dZfEDWkqog — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) August 21, 2021

#Toulon Des milliers✊ #Manifs21aout

🇲🇫 Thousands of demonstrators in the street against vaccination passport. pic.twitter.com/EFT86vp6Hc — LE GÉNÉRAL 0fficiel 💎 (@LE_GENERAL__OFF) August 21, 2021

Video of various cities in France protesting against the Vax Pass yesterday – they’re not all there, there were protests in 250 places – but it gives you an idea. We HAVE the numbers, we CAN defeat the globalists. Keep the faith 🙌🏻

pic.twitter.com/qYYnaRdZIH — Nat (@Arwenstar) August 22, 2021

Last month, the French Parliament approved a bill requiring vaccine passports for access to restaurants, bars, trains and airplanes.

“The law requires all workers in the health care sector to start getting vaccinated by Sept. 15, or risk suspension,” France 24 reported.

“It also requires a ‘health pass’ to enter all restaurants, trains, planes and some other public venues. It initially applies to all adults, but will apply to everyone 12 and older starting Sept. 30.”

The health pass requires patrons to show paper or digital proof that they’re fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or recently recovered from the coronavirus.

Ironically, the national motto of France is “liberté, égalité, fraternité” (liberty, equality and fraternity).

The country’s embrace of Big Government bullying to browbeat its population into submitting to unscientific, oppressive shows just how far liberals have moved away from the actual principles of freedom and equality.

