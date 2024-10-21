Businessman, television personality and Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban is a shameless shill for the Democrats, especially lately for the party’s presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

But just how shameless is he?

Apparently, the 66-year-old Cuban is shameless enough to brazenly lie to prospective voters about one of Harris’ many, many terrible ideas — all the while hilariously being forced to slam it because of how objectively stupid of an idea it is.

Cuban was speaking on behalf of Harris at a town hall event in Phoenix on Saturday, per NBC News, when an attendee broached the topic of unrealized gains tax with the billionaire mogul.

“I’m glad you asked that,” Cuban responded. “So some people think that there’s going to be an unrealized gains tax on capital gains.”

Gee, I wonder why people think that.

Regardless, Cuban assured attendees, “There is not. There is not.”

As NBC (not exactly an anti-Democrat outfit) readily pointed out, Harris had already approved a proposal from incumbent President Joe Biden that would’ve increased taxes — including those unrealized gains taxes — back in August.

Cuban, however, asserted that Harris knows his stance against that particular tax — described by the mogul as an “economy killer” — and that Harris hasn’t discussed it since due in part to that.

Would a Kamala Harris presidency damage the economy even further? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (255 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

(In an ironic twist, Cuban and former President Donald Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — are diametrically opposed on just about everything, except for unrealized gains taxes. Trump calls those taxes outright “communism.”)

Unfortunately for Cuban, the internet isn’t nearly as gullible as the average Democratic voter, and both he and Harris were raked over the coals for the blatant gaslighting.

Mark Cuban was in Arizona on Saturday lying for Kamala Harris by saying she had zero plans to impose a 25% tax on unrealized capital gains. In August, Kamala endorsed tax increases by Joe Biden including “unrealized gains,” or growth in assets that haven’t yet been sold. pic.twitter.com/7ZoboP4dv0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 21, 2024

Much like NBC was forced to, many on social media called out Cuban for his bad faith claims that Harris doesn’t endorse unrealized gains taxes. Indeed, she may not be broaching the topic much these days, as Cuban alluded to, but Harris’ last known official stance on it is a positive one. That much is inarguable.

(It also can’t be understated how unenthused the Harris campaign must be for a talking head surrogate to get entangled in such a thorny topic that it’s so clearly trying to avoid.)

But perhaps more damning, Cuban’s embarrassing weekend gaffe highlighted just how little he had to support when it came to Harris’ platform:

Top Kamala Surrogate and Rachel Maddow doppelganger Mark Cuban can’t define one Kamala policy that he actually supports. “What DO you like?” YIKES. pic.twitter.com/vzRHshpsTG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Indeed, apart from their disdain of all things Trump and sense of sports leisurewear fashion, it’s not abundantly clear what exactly Cuban and Harris share in common — making this shameless shilling all the more cringeworthy.

But just to be clear: As obnoxious, disingenuous and unsavory as Cuban is these days … he’s 100 percent correct about unrealized gains taxes.

CNBC did a much better job than this writer could of explaining it, but in simple terms, it applies a tax to asset growth for centi-millionaires. In simpler terms, it’s just further overreach from a government that has given you little reason to trust it.

Cuban, and many sensible Americans — including fellow billionaire Elon Musk — know how terrible Big(ger) Government can be.

But those sensible Americans are trying to do something about it by going to the polls to vote for Trump come Nov. 5.

Cuban? He’s lying through his teeth to convince voters — and himself — that Democrats are the way to go because his ego can’t grapple with the fact that Donald Trump is an objectively better candidate and president than Harris or Cuban.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.