Mark Cuban Rips Dems' 'Trump Sucks' Messaging, Nukes His Own Point with Arrogance

Last weekend, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban came uncharacteristically close to making a sound political observation.

Leave it to Cuban, however, to accidentally expose the reason he and other liberals never quite get to the truth.

On the July 13 episode of the “Pod Save America” podcast, Cuban identified Democrats’ Johnny-one-note-style “Trump Sucks” messaging as the reason they fail to persuade voters, which would have made sense if Cuban himself had not demonstrated the real reason less than 30 minutes earlier.

“We pick the wrong pressure points,” Cuban said of his fellow Democrats. “It’s just ‘Trump sucks.’ That’s the underlying thought of everything the Democrats do. ‘Trump sucks.’ Trump says ‘the sky is blue.’ ‘Trump sucks.'”

That sounds like another way of saying that Democrats’ obsession with Trump has left them with nothing to offer voters.

“You can’t — that’s not the way to win,” Cuban added. “It’s just not because it’s not about Trump. It’s about the people of the United States of America and what’s good for them.”

Uh oh. It sounds as if the billionaire backer of former Vice President Kamala Harris has figured out the problem. Should Republicans worry?

Not in the least.

In fact, the longer Cuban talks, the more he sounds like the gift to the GOP that keeps on giving.

“We want to think. Democrats want to think. They want to engage. They want to have conversations,” Cuban insisted earlier in the interview. The billionaire meant those laughable comments as an explanation for why Democrats’ messaging falls short.

“They want to feel smart. They want to look smart. You know, they go to college. These are college graduates,” he added. “That’s what college graduates do. Everything’s like a dorm-room discussion.”

Apparently, non-Democrats have no interest in thought, conversation, or going to college.

Readers may watch the entire interview in the YouTube video below. Cuban’s “Trump sucks” analysis began around the 34:14 mark. His condescending commentary on Democrats as intellectuals began around the 6:31 mark:

Cuban’s “we want to think” and “they go to college” remarks, of course, reek of liberal elitism.

Moreover, the billionaire has shown this same lack of self-awareness and these same dreadful political instincts in the past.

Recall, for instance, near the end of the 2024 campaign, when Cuban insulted all of the women who supported Trump. Some of those women made Cuban’s comments an issue in the campaign’s closing days.

The bigger problem, however, is that Cuban simply had it wrong in his analysis of what motivates the modern Democrat.

In recent years, has anyone met a Democrat who wants to “think,” “engage,” and “have conversations”? Or do Democrats seem more interested in censorship, cancel culture, and sometimes even violence?

In short, ideas do not define modern Democrats.

Instead, Democrats find common ground in their sneering dispositions toward people who disagree with them. Democrats share an impulse to virtue-signal so as to prove their moral and intellectual superiority.

To that end, they worship tolerance to the point of inanity. This prevents them from denouncing the most obvious injustices, such as open borders and men in women’s sports.

Another defining factor is affluence. In the 2024 election, America’s wealthiest counties voted overwhelmingly for Harris. Thus, the modern Democrat’s condescension, authoritarianism, and open disregard for their interests of their less-fortunate neighbors comes from the same place it originates in every society: those who enjoy actual privilege.

In sum, Cuban had it right about Democrats’ Trump-related messaging. But the billionaire Harris supporter also inadvertently demonstrated why he and other liberals cannot grasp the whole truth.

