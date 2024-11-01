Mark Cuban's Attempt to 'Clarify' His Attack on Pro-Trump Women Flops: 'You Just Made It 50 Times Worse'

It almost seems as if God has loosened their tongues to reveal the darkness in their hearts.

On Thursday, less than two full days after President Joe Biden referred to supporters of former President Donald Trump as “garbage,” multi-billionaire Mark Cuban, a surrogate of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared on ABC’s “The View,” where he denigrated Trump-supporting women as weak and dumb.

Then, later in the day, Cuban took to the social media platform X and delivered an obnoxious clarification that, in the words of Trump-supporter Juanita Broaddrick, “made it 50 times worse.”

Of course, when they appear on “The View,” with its friendly audience, Democrats tend to say what they really think.

Last month, for instance, Harris admitted on “The View” that she would have done everything that Biden has done.

On Thursday, Cuban fell into the same trap.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple,” Cuban said in a clip posted to X.

3 days after Tim Walz called half of America NAZIS… 2 days after Joe Biden called half of America GARBAGE… TODAY, top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban called Republican women WEAK & UNINTELLIGENT. They want to divide America.

We want to unite America. In 5 days, we will Make… pic.twitter.com/UgC5nb1oFr — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 31, 2024

Trump’s advocates on X responded by sharing the “DISGUSTING” clip far and wide.

DISGUSTING: Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban says no “strong, intelligent women” support President Trump. They’re now openly attacking the millions of strong, intelligent women fighting alongside President Trump every day to Make America Great Again. Will @KamalaHQ disavow? pic.twitter.com/5sPihbzJ8t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Faced with significant backlash, Cuban tried to “clarify” his remark.

Let’s clarify something. This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 31, 2024

Needless to say, it did not go well. After all, one cannot “clarify” the phrase “you never see him around strong, intelligent women.”

“You said what you said!” Trump supporter Mike Cernovich replied.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever.” You said what you said! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 31, 2024

“You just made it 50 times worse. We all know what you said and what you meant,” Broaddrick wrote.

Cudos Mark. You just made it 50 times worse. We all know what you said and what you meant. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 31, 2024

Five Times August, another prominent pro-Trump account, likened Cuban’s hateful comment to Biden’s “garbage” gaffe.

You guys are getting really really good at being like “I hate you all” and then following it up with “That’s not really what I meant guys, c’mon.” — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 31, 2024

Best of all, Cuban’s slur called forth an avalanche of defiant responses from Trump-supporting women.

An exhaustive catalog of video replies from women telling Cuban where to stick his comments would take days to compile.

Is Mark Cuban hurting Kamala Harris' campaign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (148 Votes) No: 6% (9 Votes)

Thus, for a representative sample, see the following clips from Trump attorney Alina Habba; women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines; sports journalist Sage Steele; Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany; Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming.

Mark Cuban, you can go to hell. Trump 2024! https://t.co/nVwdFl1FMC pic.twitter.com/Dj0GmJofu9 — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) October 31, 2024

We shouldn’t be too surprised Mark Cuban would say something so stupid considering he says Border Czar Harris has done a “good job” at the southern border As a strong, intelligent woman, I unapologetically support Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/cxX7gamRNR — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 31, 2024

My reaction to Kamala Harris surrogate Mark Cuban saying women around Trump aren’t “strong or intelligent”@mcuban #WomenForTrump pic.twitter.com/vz1qs5gbQd — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) October 31, 2024

BREAKING: Martin Luther King’s niece, Alveda King, just responded to Mark Cuban saying all women who support Trump are dumb “Cuban’s words are mean, sad, and misogynistic, and the left can’t even define what a woman is.” – @AlvedaCKing This has been a terrible day for Kamala’s… pic.twitter.com/oR0V2Qevcq — George (@BehizyTweets) November 1, 2024

I am angry at Mark Cuban’s comments — not because he insulted ME — but because he insulted YOU! His comment, whether intended or not, disparaged millions of hardworking, innovative, strong women that I have met at Trump rallies across the country. He offered an apology and… pic.twitter.com/dnEiWfWLzK — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 1, 2024

Mark Cuban says women who support President Trump are weak and unintelligent. I think Rachel Maddow’s doppelgänger needs to get some HRT and hit the gym.#WomenForTrump https://t.co/9upJpKPgCx pic.twitter.com/zR1MRXPEOZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 31, 2024

I am traveling across Wyoming but had to pull over to respond to Mark Cuban’s weak and unintelligent remarks about women who support Trump. pic.twitter.com/xVmU2ha4BX — Harriet Hageman (@HagemanforWY) October 31, 2024

Of course, any list of brave and brilliant Trump-supporting women feels incomplete.

To the names above, however, one must add former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears of Virginia — all veterans of the U.S. military.

We all know, of course, that loathsome elites like Biden and Cuban despise Trump’s supporters. After all, Harris and her most disgusting allies have likened the former president to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

By comparison, therefore, “garbage,” “weak” and “dumb” seem rather tame.

Nonetheless, in a practical sense, Cuban’s slur and subsequent lame clarification could prove most costly to the vice president.

Harris and the Democrats are counting on their repeated lies about Trump to drive angry women to the polls.

How many such women will hear Cuban’s remarks and recognize the Democrats’ hypocrisy?

If enough women awaken to the darkness in elite Democrats’ hearts, then we will have God to thank for loosening those hateful tyrants’ tongues so close to the election.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.