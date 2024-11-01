Share

Mark Cuban speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Oct. 17. (Craig Lassig - AFP / Getty Images)

Mark Cuban's Attempt to 'Clarify' His Attack on Pro-Trump Women Flops: 'You Just Made It 50 Times Worse'

 By Michael Schwarz  November 1, 2024 at 10:04am
It almost seems as if God has loosened their tongues to reveal the darkness in their hearts.

On Thursday, less than two full days after President Joe Biden referred to supporters of former President Donald Trump as “garbage,” multi-billionaire Mark Cuban, a surrogate of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared on ABC’s “The View,” where he denigrated Trump-supporting women as weak and dumb.

Then, later in the day, Cuban took to the social media platform X and delivered an obnoxious clarification that, in the words of Trump-supporter Juanita Broaddrick, “made it 50 times worse.”

Of course, when they appear on “The View,” with its friendly audience, Democrats tend to say what they really think.

Last month, for instance, Harris admitted on “The View” that she would have done everything that Biden has done.

On Thursday, Cuban fell into the same trap.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple,” Cuban said in a clip posted to X.

Trump’s advocates on X responded by sharing the “DISGUSTING” clip far and wide.

Faced with significant backlash, Cuban tried to “clarify” his remark.

Fact Check: Did Trump Call for Liz Cheney to Face a Firing Squad?

Needless to say, it did not go well. After all, one cannot “clarify” the phrase “you never see him around strong, intelligent women.”

“You said what you said!” Trump supporter Mike Cernovich replied.

“You just made it 50 times worse. We all know what you said and what you meant,” Broaddrick wrote.

Five Times August, another prominent pro-Trump account, likened Cuban’s hateful comment to Biden’s “garbage” gaffe.

Best of all, Cuban’s slur called forth an avalanche of defiant responses from Trump-supporting women.

An exhaustive catalog of video replies from women telling Cuban where to stick his comments would take days to compile.

Is Mark Cuban hurting Kamala Harris' campaign?

Thus, for a representative sample, see the following clips from Trump attorney Alina Habba; women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines; sports journalist Sage Steele; Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany; Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming.

Of course, any list of brave and brilliant Trump-supporting women feels incomplete.

To the names above, however, one must add former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears of Virginia — all veterans of the U.S. military.

We all know, of course, that loathsome elites like Biden and Cuban despise Trump’s supporters. After all, Harris and her most disgusting allies have likened the former president to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

By comparison, therefore, “garbage,” “weak” and “dumb” seem rather tame.

Nonetheless, in a practical sense, Cuban’s slur and subsequent lame clarification could prove most costly to the vice president.

Harris and the Democrats are counting on their repeated lies about Trump to drive angry women to the polls.

How many such women will hear Cuban’s remarks and recognize the Democrats’ hypocrisy?

If enough women awaken to the darkness in elite Democrats’ hearts, then we will have God to thank for loosening those hateful tyrants’ tongues so close to the election.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
