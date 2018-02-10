The Western Journal

Mark Levin: Anyone Who Voted For New Budget Cannot Call Themselves A Fiscal Conservative

By Erin Coates
February 10, 2018 at 10:24am

Radio talk show host Mark Levin called out Congress for the “disastrous” budget deal they passed Friday morning.

“This is a disastrous budget,” Levin said on his show, according to CNSNews. “Disastrous. And you cannot call yourself a fiscal conservative and be a member of the Senate or the House of Representatives and then vote for this.”

Levin’s lamentations came in response to the spending bill passed after a brief government shutdown Thursday night.

“There is absolutely no spending control on government — absolutely no spending control on government,” he said. “There’s absolutely no ability to prioritize. Defense should be at the top of the list, not at the bottom.”

He added that “We are consuming the wealth of future generations, generations yet born. We are consuming their wealth — and they haven’t even created it yet — through debt, through borrowing.”

Sen. Rand Paul spoke against the budget deal on the Senate floor, arguing that Republicans did not run to increase budget caps and raise the national debt, according to The Hill.

There is now almost $300 billion in new spending included in the newly passed bill, increasing the annual budget deficit to $1 trillion in 2019, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

“And if you think of your children — look at them — if you think your children and grandchildren can withstand the laws of economics, well they can’t, no more than any individual can,” Levin added.

President Donald Trump expressed that there needs to be more Republicans in Congress to avoid unnecessary spending.

According to Trump’s tweets, the new funding bill had to be filled with “waste in order to get Dem votes.”

Some of this waste could be the $131 billion extra available for non-military spending, according to Reuters.

The bill passed the House by a 240-186 margin at around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, despite the fact that House conservatives opposed to the bill.

Rep. Kristi Noem expressed her displeasure with the new bill to Reuters.

“To increase domestic spending and raise the debt ceiling was coupling two very bad policy decisions and with no reforms tied to it,” she said. “It was very disappointing.”

