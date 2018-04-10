Mark Levin Calls For Jeff Sessions To Step Down

Conservative radio talk show host and Fox News personality Mark Levin has called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “step aside” in the wake of the FBI’s Monday raid on the offices of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

“The buck stops on the attorney general’s desk, even if he recused himself, as he did, on the Russia matter, this is not the Russia matter,” Levin said on his nationally syndicated radio program Monday night. “The entire department is out of control now.”

“It’s time for the attorney general to step aside and for the president of the United States — he can make a recess appointment — not to put in a body or anything like that,” Levin said, lamenting his comments would likely destroy a 30-year friendship with Sessions.

“I say it with the gravest regret, I really do, because I know what it means personally but I can’t — I can’t ignore what I’m seeing and what’s going on here,” the host stated.

Levin went on to argue that Trump does not deserve the treatment he has gotten from the Department of Justice since taking office, because, “He didn’t do anything.”

Levin likened the situation Trump faces with the lack of leadership at the DOJ to the challenge Abraham Lincoln had finding the right person to lead the Union Army during the Civil War.

“When Lincoln was president, he had trouble finding a good general,” the conservative commentator stated. “He went through a whole bunch of them, but they wouldn’t fight or they were incompetent or they were too slow. They were too late ‘til he found Grant.”

Do you think Sessions should step down as attorney general? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Levin — who served in Ronald Reagan’s Justice Department as chief of staff for Attorney General Edwin Meese — noted that unlike Sessions, former President Barack Obama’s attorney generals, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, had their boss’ back.

Levin also advocated for the removal of special counsel Robert Mueller, who he said is damaging the presidency.

“He’s doing more damage to the Constitution than the Russians, and the Chinese and the Iranians and the North Koreans combined,” the radio personality stated. “There is no justification anymore for his existence.”

Mueller’s only function is to bog Trump down and try to “harass him out of office,” Levin contended.

At a meeting with his security team at the White House on Monday night, the president voiced his frustration with Sessions and Mueller.

RELATED: Dershowitz: Mueller’s Setting Stage To Impeach Trump

“(Sessions) should have certainly let us know if he was going to recuse himself, and we would have put a different attorney general in,” Trump said. “So he made what I consider to be a very terrible mistake for the country, but you’ll figure that out.”

As for Mueller, the chief executive called his actions against Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen “a disgrace.”

.@POTUS lashes out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying he "made a terrible mistake" when he recused himself of the Russia investigation. Trump says he would have picked a different attorney general. https://t.co/FhYy17s2r8 pic.twitter.com/YRDWh3aQEt — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 9, 2018

Trump said the Mueller investigation is “an attack on our country in a true sense. It’s an attack on what we all stand for.”

“So they find no collusion, and then they go from there and they say, ‘Well, let’s keep going,’” Trump stated. “And they raid an office of a personal attorney early in the morning and I think it’s a disgrace.”

Asked whether he will fire Mueller, the president replied, “We’ll see what happens,” and, “Many people have said you should fire him.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.