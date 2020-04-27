Mark Levin Explodes on 'Huge Scandal' of Cuomo Gov't's Role in Nursing Home Coronavirus Deaths

Conservative radio host Mark Levin has been blowing the whistle for a while.

Now, more Americans are starting to listen.

In what is emerging as one of the biggest untold stories of the coronavirus crisis, the media is starting to pay attention to the fact that the carnage of COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York state not only took place on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s watch but was actually facilitated by an order from his state government.

New York, New Jersey, and California all ordered nursing homes to take coronavirus patients, exposing their frail and elderly patients to the virus with deadly consequences. This is a huge scandal.https://t.co/7rI3gXc7xL — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 26, 2020

As the New York Post’s Michael Goodwin recounted in a column published Sunday, a March 25 directive by the New York Department of Health essentially ordered nursing homes in the Empire State to accept patients carrying the coronavirus — bringing carriers of the potentially deadly organism into proximity with those most vulnerable to being killed by it.

And the results were inevitable.

Nursing home deaths from the coronavirus are a national problem, as The New York Times reported on Friday. Nursing homes and rehabilitation centers nationally accounted for about 10,500 fatalities attributed to the coronavirus — about a quarter of all coronavirus deaths.

However, it’s in New York that Cuomo was being touted as the Democratic answer to President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings.

In New York state, Goodwin reported, 3,500 victims died in nursing homes or rehabilitation centers — about 25 percent of the state’s coronavirus deaths.

“There is no way to know exactly how many died as a result of the state order, but the number is certainly not zero,” Goodwin wrote. “The cause and effect relationship is obvious.”

Obvious to everyone, apparently, except those in charge of regulating nursing homes at the state government level.

Back on March 26, a day after the order from Cuomo’s government, Levin took a phone call from a woman identified as being from New Rochelle, New York, alerting him to the nursing home directive.

Levin was aghast.

“Why would you send someone who has this virus into a population that can kill people?” Levin asked.

It’s an excellent question – and one the mainstream media will have no interest in pursuing, since it’s so enamored of Cuomo that he has been talked up as a possible replacement for former Vice President Joe Biden as the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

Now, one month and thousands of deaths later, the issue is finally getting attention – and not the kind that will please the Andrew Cuomo Fan Club.

All while on TV telling the young how they must not go outside bc they may be responsible for infecting grandma.

& lets be honest Dems think like Obama. The old are expendable, they just lie to your face to control u while actually killing grandma — 🇺🇸America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) April 26, 2020

Andrew Cuomo has done an atrocious job! Subway open? Nursing homes forced to take Covid? And he’s the savior of the Democrats? God help those fools! — #DefundNPR (@trumpulist) April 26, 2020

Why would they introduce the Coronavirus to a nursing home? — Christopher ✝️🇺🇸 (@chriscejnar) April 26, 2020

And this one is telling.

I’m waiting on Democrat leader Pelosi to say they “have blood on their hands” — Melissa O’Sullivan (@MelissaOSulliv4) April 26, 2020



“I’m waiting on Democrat leader Pelosi to say they have ‘blood on their hands,’” the Twitter user wrote.

Anyone waiting for maliciously partisan House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or the mainstream media to speak ill about a Democrat like Cuomo during the coronavirus crisis – or any time during the Trump presidency – is going to be waiting a long time.

For Democrats and the media, the coronavirus crisis is an opportunity to attack Trump – nothing more.

At a time when Cuomo is so popular he might rival the Democrats’ presumed presidential nominee, and when major media outlets are interested only in the coronavirus crisis as it can be used to attack Trump, pointing out the possibility that the policies of Cuomo’s government directly endangered the lives of nursing home residents in his state is simply not going to be done.

But thanks to conservatives like Levin, the message is getting out anyway.

And Americans are listening.

