Mark Levin Goes Off on Pelosi for 'Exploiting' Coronavirus Pandemic To Push Democrat Agenda

They never let a crisis go to waste.

And with the United States facing a crisis unlike any other in the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, Democrats in Washington are rallying their forces to tie up a massive government relief package to push their partisan priorities.

That was the take on social media from hard-hitting conservative commentator Mark Levin on Sunday, when he published blistering Twitter posts attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her party for derailing an aid bill in the Senate.

1. Pelosi’s poisonous politics feeds the Wuhan virus. She’s exploiting this crisis to advance her radical agenda. She must be exposed and condemned for the diabolical huckster that she is. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 22, 2020

“Pelosi’s poisonous politics feeds the Wuhan virus. She’s exploiting this crisis to advance her radical agenda,” Levin wrote. “She must be exposed and condemned for the diabolical huckster that she is.”

Levin’s post came after the California Democrat returned to Washington after a weeklong House recess to announce that the House would be working up its own aid bill.

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, blocked a massive aid package from passage Sunday night.

And given Democrats’ recent history — like the report that Pelosi had tried to insert abortion funding into the first coronavirus stimulus bill — it’s a given that any deal cooked up by the Democrat-dominated House will push the kind of leftist agenda points that could not pass in normal legislation.

Even the Democratic-leaning Politico hinted as much in a report Sunday — though it used the most benevolent terms.

“It’s unclear what exactly will be in the final House Democratic package. The caucus held several hours of conference calls this week for members to promote their ideas, including a significant expansion of unemployment insurance, direct cash payments to Americans under a certain income threshold, funding for hospitals and medical supplies, and grants to keep small businesses from folding. Hundreds of proposals were submitted from all corners of the caucus,” Politico reported.

“Many of those same provisions are also being negotiated in the Senate bill but some House Democrats wanted to go even further, using the urgency of the herculean package to achieve broader, long term policy goals like a massive infrastructure deal.”

The report acknowledged that many of the points Democrats claim to care about — expanding unemployment insurance and providing direct aid to individuals as well as hospitals and small businesses — were included in the Senate bill, but House Democrats “wanted to go even further” and achieve “long-term policy goals like a massive infrastructure deal.”

It’s a rock-solid bet that an infrastructure deal is not what Democrats are cooking up. In fact, according to The Hill, one Democratic aide explicitly said the holdup was about protecting the nation’s largest abortion mill, Planned Parenthood.

“A Democratic aide said that the small business provision was drafted to exclude non-profits who receive Medicaid from being eligible for Small Business Administration assistance offered under the bill,” The Hill reported. “That, according to the aide, would impact Planned Parenthood but also community health centers, rape crisis centers and disability service providers.”

Of course.

Pelosi & Co. have already shown they have no compunction about using the coronavirus crisis to try to achieve goals they couldn’t in the normal course of American democracy — especially when it comes to abortion.

On Sunday, in the Senate, they showed they haven’t lost the stomach for it.

Even coverage in The New York Times – normally the equivalent of the Democratic Party’s in-house newsletter — noted how serious the situation is.

“The party-line vote was a stunning setback after three days of fast-paced negotiations between senators and administration officials to reach a bipartisan compromise on legislation that is expected to be the largest economic stimulus package in American history — now expected to cost $1.8 trillion or more,” The Time said. “In a 47-to-47 vote, the Senate fell short of the 60 votes that would have been needed to advance the measure, even as talks continued behind the scenes between Democrats and the White House to salvage a compromise.

“The failure to move forward shook financial markets and threatened an ambitious timeline set by the Trump administration and leading Republicans to move the rescue package through the Senate on Monday and enact it within days.”

In a rare concession, The Times even noted that Democrats might pay a political price for their zealotry, though it made sure to couch it in Democratic arguments.

“In voting to block action, Democrats risked a political backlash if they are seen as obstructing progress on a measure that is widely regarded as crucial to aid desperate Americans and prop up a flagging economy. But they argued the vote on Sunday was premature given their remaining reservations about the measure, while Republicans heaped criticism on them for creating uncertainty for both the public and the markets.”

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the few Republicans the mainstream media will tolerate because of her pro-abortion views (though they despise her for sealing Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court and opposing President Donald Trump’s impeachment) nailed the Democrats’ position perfectly.

“This is irresponsible and unwise,” she told The Times. “They are playing with fire.”

But as Levin noted on Twitter, Democrats are willing to pay about any price if it means their agenda can advance.

“People are sick and dying and Pelosi is playing games. Apparently the TRILLIONS the Republicans want to spend isn’t enough,” he wrote. “Sickening.”

2. People are sick and dying and Pelosi is playing games. Apparently the TRILLIONS the Republicans want to spend isn’t enough. Sickening.https://t.co/Z0UGiDDMm2 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 22, 2020

The situation is so fluid, trying to make predictions about details is a fool’s game.

But it’s not hard at all to see that what Pelosi and Washington Democrats are doing is using the confusion and fear created by the coronavirus crisis to include Democrat priorities in the massive packages being crafted in Washington.

It’s likely to get even uglier soon. When Republicans fight back, they’re going to be portrayed in the media as being the heartless ones, the politicians willing to deny Americans relief in a disaster just to keep Democratic priorities at bay.

Pelosi and her poisonous party know that. They know they have the media on their side, and they know that thanks to four years of ruthlessly negative news coverage, a good deal of the American public is willing to believe any demonization of Trump and his supporters.

But a crisis is also an opportunity, and this could be the opportunity for Trump and Republicans to show Americans how destructive Democrats really are.

Democrats never let a crisis go to waste — Republicans shouldn’t let this one go, either.

