Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Mark Levin: 'Joe Biden Is the Laziest Candidate in History'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden arrives at Nashville International Airport on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden arrives at Nashville International Airport on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 22, 2020 at 4:57pm
P Share Print

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin believes Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has a work ethic problem.

“Joe Biden is the laziest candidate in history. Avoiding all scrutiny,” Levin tweeted Thursday.

In a related tweet the previous day, he added, “Joe Biden is the least energized person to ever run for President. His work ethic is non-existent.”

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Introduces Major Constitutional Amendment

Biden has essentially held no in-person campaign events from March through August, save a much scaled-back Democratic National Convention speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Since that time he’s maintained a very light schedule, often calling a lid in the morning to let the media know they will have nothing to cover, nor any chances to ask questions of the candidate.

The events he has held have generally been for a few dozen people at the most, in contrast to the tens of thousands coming to Trump rallies.

In a shocking move, the Biden campaign announced they would be holding no events from Sunday through Thursday night’s debate, the New York Post reported.

That’s a convenient move in light of the unfolding Hunter Biden email scandal.

National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam tweeted, “America is going to call a lid on Joe Biden.”

RELATED: 'Don't Mention Joe Being Involved': Biden Laptop Saga Explodes as Insider Releases Key Text Messages

Last week, prior to Biden’s appearance on ABC News town hall, the commentator joked, “Joe Biden might try to call a lid *during* the townhall tonight.”

On Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, “In the past 5 days, President @realDonaldTrump has traveled to 5 states, nearly 6,000 miles!

“He has carried his message directly to the American People while @JoeBiden sat in his basement, traveling to 0 states, 0 miles!” she added.

“The American People deserve better!!”

Trump’s campaign stops this week have included the battleground states of Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, as well as a fundraiser in California.

The presidency has been called the hardest job in the world, certainly in terms of responsibility.

The American people need a commander in chief who is up to the daily demands of the office, and Joe Biden clearly is not.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Mark Levin: 'Joe Biden Is the Laziest Candidate in History'
Election Bombshell: Former Biden Business Partner Confirms Details in NY Post Report - 'It Wasn't Just Hunter's Business'
'Plot Against the President' Film Reveals Key Role One Man Played in Exposing Hillary/DNC's Misdeeds
Minneapolis Residents Take Action Against City Over Lack of Police Presence
Trump Now Within Striking Distance of Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×