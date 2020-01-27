SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Mark Levin Masterfully Breaks Down Bolton's 'Bombshell' Point-by-Point

×
By Joe Saunders
Published January 27, 2020 at 4:40pm
Print

For Mark Levin, it’s not about bombshells. It’s about the bottom line.

That’s one truth regular listeners to the conservative radio host are well aware of, and it’s one that comes to mind immediately on reading a Twitter thread posted by Levin on Monday morning.

Liberals were still celebrating a conveniently timed story posted by The New York Times on Sunday night, just as the second day of President Donald Trump’s defense in his Senate impeachment trial was due to begin.

But in a point-blank Twitter post that sounded like a conclusion to one of his own well-reasoned radio lectures, Levin asked one bottom-line question.

“If every word of this New York Times story is true, which I doubt as it’s another politically timed leak, how does this change anything?” Levin wrote. And he was just getting started.

TRENDING: Biden Campaign Is Willing To Risk Staffers' Lives To Get Him Elected

“As a matter of FACT, there was no quid pro quo. And there’s still no evidence to the contrary.”

There’s no denying those points. To call The Times story a “politically timed leak” is understating the case considerably. Liberals in the media, Democrats in the Senate and Bolton’s publishers could not have asked for better timing.

(In fact, it almost seems like it all could have been planned ahead of time for the express purpose of maximizing the damage of perception to the president — and maximizing publicity for Bolton’s book.)

And as Levin noted, the Bolton story says nothing about the kind of “quid pro quo” Democrats harped on for so long.

Levin then dealt with the story from the standpoint few Americans share: An author of political works written for a mainstream market.

RELATED: Frmr Harvard Law Prof Blasts Dems: What They're Doing to Trump Is Like the KGB

It’s the kind of point-by-point breakdown that carries special weight coming from someone intimately involved in the writing and publishing process. But for anyone who’s followed the impeachment story closely, it’s an analysis that makes sense.

While Bolton, a former national security advisor, was often mentioned as a potential subject of a subpoena from the House, Democrats bent on railroading through an impeachment vote couldn’t be bothered to take the time to fight the court battle that would have ensued over Congress attempting to infringe on the executive branch to that extent.

So when Bolton announced through his attorney in early January that he would be willing to testify in the Senate if served a subpoena, it was like the first shoe dropping. The second one was waiting — for the appropriate time, apparently.

And on Sunday night it came, just when it was becoming clear to all just how badly the Democratic impeachment farce had gone over with the American public.

Suddenly, Bolton was back in the news. And suddenly — as in the disgraceful case of the battle over the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — Senate Democrats were celebrating a surprise development of dubious distinction.

But Levin wasn’t buying it.

In a separate thread, he got away from analyzing the aspects of political book publishing and got to the politics of the moment:

“The NY Times piece is aimed at the usual 4-6 Republicans who are constantly trying to make nice with the media & some of whom face tough re-election races,” he wrote. “But none of it had anything to do with impeachable offenses.”

Do you think the Bolton story threatens President Donald Trump's presidency?

And that is the final question.

Democrats and the media spent Monday enjoying the Bolton “bombshell” so much that it was hard to find any news outlet that’s avoided the word, whether Politico, The Daily Beast, or The Washington Post.

But Levin’s analysis brought a moment of calm.

Looking at Levin’s analysis of the timing of the book’s writing, Bolton’s initial reticence about testifying then his sudden willingness to do so, and considering that the “politically timed leak” came at the moment of maximum impact, it’s hard to see this latest development as anything but a continuation of the brutal, slimy tactics Democrats used during the Kavanaugh fight.

In the final analysis, none of it has to do with “impeachable offenses,” as Levin wrote.

And bombshells or no bombshells, that’s, in fact, the bottom line.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Bolton May Be Critical of Trump-Ukraine Stance Now, But 5 Months Ago He Described It Very Differently
'Promises Kept': Trump Signs Trillion-Dollar Trade Deal While Democrats Focus on Impeachment
Biden Snaps at Iowa Man Asking About Climate Change: 'Go Vote for Someone Else'
Don Lemon Tries To Explain Video Mocking Trump Supporters, Instead Makes It Worse
Fiery Rand Paul Blisters Schumer's 'Scurrilous' Remarks in Real Time, Says Trump Should Sue for Defamation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×