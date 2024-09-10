Legendary conservative pundit Mark Levin is off the air following a severe injury.

Levin announced his temporary leave Monday, telling fans and supporters that he would likely return after an imminent surgery.

The radio host said a “very bad fall” over the weekend resulting in a severe tear to a major tendon in the leg.

“Unfortunately, I had a very bad fall this weekend and tore my quadricep between my right knee and thigh,” Levin wrote on social media platform X.

The longtime pundit added: “I’ll likely be in surgery in the next day or two. I’ll be back on air as soon as I can. God bless.”

Unfortunately, I had a very bad fall this weekend and tore my quadricep between my right knee and thigh. I’ll likely be in surgery in the next day or two. I’ll be back on air as soon as I can. God bless. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 9, 2024

Well-wishers poured in to Levin’s comment section, encouraging the conservative firebrand amidst a debilitating and painful injury.

Keeping you in our prayers. Heal-up soon and get back on-the-air. Your voice is needed.🙏🏼🇺🇸 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 9, 2024

Take care of yoursel, Mark! Will keep you in my prayers! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 9, 2024

May your recovery be swift and your rehab fruitful! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 9, 2024

Tendons can be weakened by aging or chronic disease.

“A quadriceps tear often occurs when there is a heavy load on the leg with the foot planted and the knee partially bent,” the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons explains. “Think of an awkward landing from a jump while playing basketball.

“The force of the landing is too much for the tendon and it tears.”

Tears such as this one can leave the leg with much less range of motion, one of the main symptoms, and can be confirmed by X-ray imaging or MRI.

While minor tears can be treated with therapy and immobilization, Levin’s injury is serious. Thankfully, modern medicine leaves the radio host with a hopeful path forward.

According to the AAOS, most surgeries are minor and performed on an outpatient basis. Injuries that are more sever or go without treatment can be more disruptive.

“The most common complications of quadriceps tendon repair include weakness and loss of knee motion,” the AAOS states. “It is also possible to re-rupture the tendon after it has been repaired. In addition, the position of your kneecap may be different after the procedure.

“As with any surgery, other possible complications include infection, wound breakdown, a blood clot, or complications from anesthesia.”

A complete recovery of leg motion is typical within four months to a year.

