Like it or not, there’s going to be a trial in the Senate next week. Mind you, unless someone can be provoked into a Col. Jessup-esque, “You want me on that wall! You need me on that wall!”-esque breakdown, it’ll end in acquittal.

However, the fun part about the Trump trial is that it opens the door to all kinds of fun retribution in the years ahead. Want to impeach Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer? Why not?

After all, the man threatened two Supreme Court justices.

In case you’ve forgotten, this was Schumer, a New York Democrat, during a speech before a major abortion ruling last year:

Wow: Chuck Schumer to Justices Gorsuch & Kavanaugh: “You have released the whirlwind & you will pay the price.” “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these decisions” Can you imagine the media outrage if McConnell said this about RBG? 🤔pic.twitter.com/0yK0YrloJC — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 4, 2020

TRENDING: Supreme Court Announces It Will Soon Consider Major Election Lawsuits

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” he said He would apologize later for poor word choice, but what happened caught our political attention.

“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said.

During a Wednesday appearance on Sean Hannity’s show, Levin said that due to the impeachment of Trump, he’d like to follow through on the impeachment of Schumer — just because of what happened that day last year. It wasn’t just because of what Schumer said, but also the circumstances that surrounded it.

Do you think Donald Trump should be impeached? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (7 Votes) 100% (1683 Votes)

“[I] want to talk quickly about Chuck Schumer — you mentioned it,” Levin said. “He threatened two U.S. Supreme Court justices. He threatened the Supreme Court. He assembled a mob on the stairs of the Supreme Court that tried to break into the Supreme Court, but for that 13-foot bronze door there.

“And he warned those justices that they are, in fact, in for hell if they don’t vote the way he wants. He threatened the Supreme Court. He used the Kavanaugh hearings as Mollie Hemingway so brilliantly wrote, ‘to convene a mob, to disrupt hearings.’”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Who the hell does this clown, Schumer, think he is?” Levin continued.

“Stomping all over the Constitution with a 50-50 vote in the Senate, trying to impose his will on the American people, on the whole country and now going to have a rogue trial?

RELATED: 4 Prominent Conservatives Abandon Twitter as Censorship Reaches New Heights

“He’s the one that should be on trial and all the other reprobates that have for decades been threatening the American people and making outrageous comments to try to stir up and create frenzies among their own base.”

This got some attention as being unpleasant at the time, but nobody said Chuck Schumer was inciting a riot even though these protesters came precariously close to breaking into the Supreme Court.

At the time, Levin condemned his actions and seemed to be leaning toward severe action.

2. Schumer should be sanctioned by the Bar, admonished by the Senate, investigated by the Senate ethics committee, and even reviewed by the DOJ. No individual, let alone the Senate Democrat leader, who is also a lawyer, should escape accountability for his loathsome conduct. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 5, 2020

And yet, here we are — just a year later, the Capitol incursion has happened, and lo and behold, we have a much different view of how the law should be employed.

Why should we be shocked? If it weren’t for low standards, Democrats wouldn’t have any standards at all.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.