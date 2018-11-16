Mark Levin Rips Kellyanne’s ‘Moron’ Husband for Anti-Trump Group

Though his wife serves as White House counselor, attorney George Conway has been increasingly vocal in his criticism of President Donald Trump.

Conway is one of the forces behind a new anti-Trump group called Checks and Balances, which consists of lawyers “who would traditionally be considered conservative or libertarian” who say they “believe in the rule of law, the power of truth, the independence of the criminal justice system, the imperative of individual rights, and the necessity of civil discourse.”

The fact that Conway’s actions put his wife in an awkward position — Kellyanne Conway managed Trump’s presidential campaign and serves as one of his top advisers — has drawn sharp criticism from conservative radio host Mark Levin.

Levin is a lawyer himself and chairman of the Landmark Legal Foundation, as well as the author of several best-selling books on constitutional conservatism.

“Apparently you believe in publicly humiliating your wife, moron,” Levin wrote in a tweet Thursday, linking his response to a recent Daily Mail report about George Conway and the new anti-Trump group.

Apparently you believe in publicly humiliating your wife, moron https://t.co/KWy40cGK4t — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 15, 2018

In a podcast interview this week, Conway acknowledged his wife isn’t happy about his attacks on her boss.

“I don’t think she likes it. But I’ve told her, I don’t like the administration, so it’s even,” he said on Yahoo’s “Skullduggery” podcast, adding, “If I had a nickel for everybody in Washington who disagrees with their spouse on something that happens in this town, I wouldn’t be on this podcast. I’d be probably on a beach somewhere.”

Conway said he dropped his GOP registration because the party has become a “personality cult.”

“I don’t feel comfortable being a Republican anymore,” he said on the Yahoo podcast.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Conway said, he viewed Trump as “the lesser evil” compared with Democrat Hillary Clinton. However, he said if he were asked to choose between the two again, “I’d probably move to Australia.”

Trump himself addressed Conway’s criticism following the publication of an Op-Ed earlier this month in The New York Times.

In response to a reporter’s question, the president directed inquiries to Kellyanne Conway.

“She might know him better than me,” he said.

Trump also called the critic “Mr. Kellyanne Conway” and suggested he was speaking out because he was “just trying to get publicity for himself.”

