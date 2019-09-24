Mark Levin Says Media Is Ignoring 'Massive Democrat Scandal' To Protect Biden

There is a scandal involving an American politician and Ukraine, according to conservative commentator Mark Levin. However, it is not the one the mainstream media is currently obsessing about regarding President Donald Trump.

It instead involves former Vice President Joe Biden, now one of the Democratic candidates seeking the party’s presidential nomination.

“You have a massive Democrat scandal here. That’s why the media are conducting themselves the way they are. That’s why the Democrats are trying to turn this inside-out. To immunize Biden and to attack Trump, but it won’t work,” Levin said Monday during an appearance on the Fox News show “Hannity.”

This spring, allegations that Biden inappropriately pressured Ukrainian officials were published in The New York Times.

The report said that in 2016, Biden twisted Ukraine’s arm to oust a prosecutor who was closing in on an energy company called Burisma Holdings, for which Hunter Biden was a board member pulling down a salary of about $50,000 a month.

The Times report noted that in March 2016, the former vice president demanded Ukraine dismiss the prosecutor or face a loss of $1 billion in aid.

Biden said any notion of any conflict of interest is false. He insisted his son did not reach out to him. The report said that Ukrainian officials have since reopened an investigation into Burisma.

On Monday, Levin made it clear where he stood.

“My take is that the Biden family is corrupt,” he said. “My take is that Joe Biden obstructed justice in the Ukraine. You want to find obstruction? There it was.”

“And my take is that he blackmailed that government to get that prosecutor removed, and not just to protect his son, but to protect his future run for president of the United States,” he said.

Levin said that the supposed whistleblower who voiced concerns about a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is part of the problem.

“I am sick and tired of this president’s conversations with foreign leaders being leaked to the media and Democrats on Capitol Hill,” he said.

“I don’t remember a damn one of those happening to Obama or any other president. Our president has to be able to speak to other heads of state without this kind of tyranny taking place!”

In an effort to undercut the Democrats’ argument that the furor surrounding the call was a true crisis, Levin on Monday tweeted his condemnation of the case against Trump.

Another completely phony attack on Trump by the media and the Democrats, shameless liars https://t.co/kAf4E0WuWg — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 22, 2019

…As for the demands for the transcript of the telephone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president, there are serious constitutional issues, such as separation of powers, as well as serious practical issues… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 23, 2019

… I cannot recall another president having so many of his discussions with foreign leaders leaked to Congress and the media. https://t.co/vZCRuZGVyY — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 23, 2019

On “Hannity,” Levin said political investigations are a game that two can play.

“I understand what the Democrats are doing in the House. They want to destroy the president and they are using the committees as opposition research,” Levin said, challenging the GOP-dominated Senate to “turn the script” on Democrats.

Levin also offered his final summation.

“Biden is corrupt. Trump is not,” he said.

CORRECTION, Sep. 24, 2019: An earlier version of this article stated Hunter Biden’s Burisma salary incorrectly. It was $50,000 a month.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.