Mark Levin Says New McCabe and Rosenstein Reports Prove ‘Silent Coup’ Claims

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin argued on his radio program that revelations by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have proven his long-standing assertion that “deep state” operatives sought to orchestrate a “silent coup” against President Donald Trump.

“The media has finally caught up and are reporting on what was described on this program as a ‘silent coup,’” Levin said on his radio show on Tuesday.

“In March of 2017, this program deduced from the media leaks that a rogue operation within our own government was working to prevent, and then remove, a president of the United States!” he said. “The fallacious basis they laid out for the investigation is unraveling as each of them turns on each other.”

Levin — who served as chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese in the Reagan Justice Department — went on to describe McCabe, former FBI Director James Comey, and former FBI General Counsel James Baker all as “leakers and liars.”

He explained to his audience that he had surmised that the leakers were at the highest levels in the DOJ and FBI based on the information being given to the media.

TRENDING: ‘Empire’ Removes Smollett from Final Episodes as Reports Surface of On-Set Arguments, Calls for Firing

The radio personality noted that Baker is currently under criminal investigation for leaking information to the media.

The Department of Justice’s inspector general also made a criminal referral last spring to the DOJ regarding McCabe for his failure to tell the truth to federal investigators about contacts he had with the media.

Levin characterized Rosenstein as a “coward and a liar.”

Do you believe DOJ and FBI officials have tried to stage a coup against President Donald Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

During an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,”McCabe said, “Rod (Rosenstein) raised the (25th Amendment) issue and discussed it with me in the context of thinking about how many other cabinet officials might support such an effort.”

He further stated that he believed Rosenstein was “counting votes or possible votes” to remove Trump from office.

The 25th Amendment makes provision for the removal of a president who is deemed unfit to serve by a majority of the cabinet.

McCabe also related during the interview that Rosenstein “offered to wear a wire into the White House. He said, ‘I never get searched when I go into the White House. I could easily wear a recording device. They wouldn’t know it was there.'”

The Justice Department issued a statement describing McCabe’s account as “inaccurate and factually incorrect,” Fox News reported.

RELATED: Mark Levin Rips Kellyanne’s ‘Moron’ Husband for Anti-Trump Group

“As the deputy attorney general previously has stated, based on his personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment, nor was the DAG in a position to consider invoking the 25th Amendment,” the statement read.

The DOJ also denied Rosenstein ever authorized any recording of the president referenced by McCabe.

Meanwhile, conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh contended on “Fox News Sunday” that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was launched to “cover up” misdeeds within the Justice Department, including the FBI’s attempted “coup” against Trump.

Referring to McCabe and Rosenstein, Limbaugh said, “They took it upon themselves to overthrow the election results of 2016, ignoring the potential real collusion and conspiracy between Democrats and Russians to undermine the Trump candidacy and the Trump presidency.”

“We’re losing sight of what happened here,” he continued. “People unelected, simply because they don’t like the guy’s hairstyle or where he came from, decided the American people’s decision was invalid and began a systematic process to get him thrown out of office. This is a silent coup.”

Limbaugh argued that those involved in these discussions are the ones who ought to be under investigation and going to jail.

“The Mueller investigation, I believe, is a cover-up of all of that. It’s to distract everybody’s attention,” he said.

“This is one of the greatest political hoaxes that has ever be perpetrated on the people of this country.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.