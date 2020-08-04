For the activists who got arrested, it was about a pro-life message.

For Mark Levin, it’s about the life and death of America.

The weekend arrests of a young man and woman outside a Washington, D.C., Planned Parenthood clinic for chalking the words “Black pre-born lives matter” on the sidewalk was a prime topic on the conservative talk show host’s radio program Monday.

And for Levin, it summed up what’s at stake in the November presidential election.

According to The Washington Post, Erica Caporaletti, 22, and Warner DePriest, 29, were arrested shortly before 6 a.m. on a charge of defacing public property. This is in a city where national monuments to heroes like Abraham Lincoln have been scrawled on with spray paint by mobs pretending to be standing up for the cause of “black lives matter.”

The city’s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, even had the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on a giant street mural near the White House.

Yet two young pro-life activists, using chalk — as temporary a writing implement that has ever been invented — are taken into custody for extending liberals’ own alleged “black lives matter” philosophy to babies in their mothers’ wombs.

The move, Levin said, smacked of a “totalitarian purge,” a twisting of the Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech to benefit only one end of the political spectrum.

“You see, the First Amendment only applies to the left, ladies and gentlemen,” Levin told his audience, about 25 minutes into Monday’s show. “It doesn’t apply to conservatives. It only applies to colleges and universities that radicalize their students and have radical groups, not to conservatives on campus and not to conservative speakers who might be invited to campus.”

Levin then cited the government restrictions that have been imposed since the coronavirus crisis and the inherent hypocrisy of governments prohibiting worship services but ignoring the inherent dangers of crowds massed for protests.

“Freedom of association only applies to the left. Casinos … but not churches. You can’t have association of churches,” he said. “Only if you’re going to burn things down in protest and yell ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘I’m from antifa.’”

Levin was criticizing Democratic mayors, of course, like New York’s Bill de Blasio, who had his own “Black Lives Matter” murals painted throughout the city, including one right in front of New York City’s Trump Tower.

But as usual, he didn’t stint when it came to slamming Republicans who have been less than forthright when it comes to representing or supporting conservatives – like Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, who are vocal supporters of legalized abortion, and Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential candidate who has spent the years since President Donald Trump won the GOP’s nomination disgracing himself with attacks on the president (when he wasn’t sucking up for a job as secretary of state).

“There is a totalitarian purification process going on,” Levin said. “And it’s only going to get worse, because the Republicans, many of them — you’ve got Romney, you’ve got Murkowski, you’ve got Collins — they don’t even perceive the threat that this nation is going through, or they don’t care. They’re all about their own political survival.”

But in Levin’s telling, there’s much more at stake in November than any politician’s survival.

“This is life and death for America,” he said. “That’s what this election is about, life and death for America.”

That might sound like hyperbole. It isn’t.

Thanks to the Trump campaign, the country dodged a devastating bullet with the defeat of Hillary Clinton and the political organized crime family she represented.

Since even before that election, though, Trump and his administration have been dogged by a crooked FBI election based on patently spurious grounds, trying to paint him as some kind of stooge of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And of course, since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, Americans have witnessed a veritable orgy of consequence-free rioting and looting by leftists under the ludicrous guise of Black Lives Matter “protesters.”

In the through-the-looking-glass world of 2020 politics, rioters and looters were able to claim the aegis of the First Amendment, among the mainstream media and liberal politicians, yet a young man and a young woman protesting the horrific destruction of human life represented by the abortion industry are arrested for defacing public property.

For Levin, though, the rampant dishonesty of the mainstream media, the tissue-thin lies of Democratic politicians, the spurious accusations hurled regularly against Republicans and conservatives, are going to redound to Trump’s benefit when the voting actually starts.

Americans, Levin said, “see the Democrats rioting. They see the Democrats attacking federal facilities. They see the Democrats attacking monuments, like them or not.

“They see the Democrats lining up with Marxists and anarchists.

“They see the Democrats trashing our first responders. Remember them? Our heroes? …

“I just cannot believe that America has fallen so quickly that a majority, a significant majority aren’t going to say, ‘You know what? We’re not buying the static. We’re not buying the propaganda. We don’t care about tweets. None of that matters. We see what’s going on.”

They do see what’s going on — clearer than the mainstream media gives them credit for. They see it on the nightly news, when clearly biased broadcasters call clearly chaotic situations “mostly peaceful” protests.

They see it when House Judiciary Committee Democrats treat an appearance by the attorney general of the United States like some particularly barbarous episode of medieval bear-baiting.

They see it when politicians and even health care professionals criticize Christians for wanting to attend Sunday services during a pandemic but give a free ride to marauding savages claiming to be “protesting” for civil rights.

“This president shouldn’t just win by a little,” Levin said. “This president should win by a landslide.”

A Trump win — by a little or a landslide — means new life for America.

The country has spent the past few months getting an eyeful of the leftist alternative. It can’t afford to see much more.

