Mark Milley Told Michelle Obama 'No One Has a Bigger Smile Today Than I Do' When Biden Was Inaugurated: Book

If you’re a casual observer of the Beltway scene, the first time you heard of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley may have been last month, when the former President Donald Trump appointee told Congress he was committed to critical race theory training in the military because “it is important that we train and we understand. And I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it.”

“So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that?” he asked a House hearing, referencing the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

“I want to find that out, I want to maintain an open mind here and I do want to analyze it. It’s important that we understand that because our soldiers, airmen, sailors, Marines and Guardians — they come from the American people, so it is important that the leaders, now and in the future, do understand it.”

The left swooned. Here’s disinformation peddler Dan Rather, solemnly imploring his Twitter followers to listen to Milley’s words. “An unflinching rebuttal to all those who are politicizing studies of race and injustice courtesy of Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” he called them.

A new book claims Milley went left a lot earlier. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, alleges that the Joint Chiefs discussed resigning one-by-one rather than carrying out orders from then-President Trump they alleged were “illegal, dangerous or ill-advised,” CNN, which obtained a copy of the book before publication, reported Thursday.

Not only that, Milley was apparently happy to be done with the Trump years.

According to CNN, the book says that, on Inauguration Day, Milley was asked by former first lady Michelle Obama how he was feeling on the inauguration stage. “No one has a bigger smile today than I do,” Milley said. “You can’t see it under my mask, but I do.”

Milley had been afraid a coup was going to happen — particularly on Inauguration Day, when Washington was locked down with over 25,000 National Guard troops. His fears were based on his belief a word salad of extremist barbarians was just outside the gates of the capital.

“Here’s the deal, guys: These guys are Nazis, they’re boogaloo boys, they’re Proud Boys,” Milley told senior leaders, according to the book. “These are the same people we fought in World War II. We’re going to put a ring of steel around this city and the Nazis aren’t getting in.”

There was no credible threat to the inauguration and there hasn’t been one since, despite a heavy National Guard presence lingering in the District of Columbia for months after the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Nevertheless, Milley is said to have been relieved there was no coup from Trump: “Thank God Almighty, we landed the ship safely.”

CNN’s coverage of “I Alone Can Fix It” focused extensively on Milley’s prevention of a so-called coup without any evidence that coup was being planned, either by Trump or anyone else. Instead, it’s that he and others feared a coup — a fear just as valid as the left’s certitude, during the heady days of Russian collusion paranoia, that Trump was some sort of Muscovite candidate.

Nevertheless, the left still adored Milley for preventing an event that was likely chimerical. After the inauguration ceremony, newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris personally thanked Milley: “‘We all know what you and some others did,” she said, according to the book. “Thank you.”

The former president was, judging by a statement he issued after CNN reported on the book, unimpressed with both Milley and what he’s alleged to have said in the book.

NEW! “So, there was no talk of a coup, there was no coup, it all never happened, and it’s just a waste of words by fake writers & a General who didn’t have a clue. What there was, was a Rigged & Stolen election, & those facts have come out, & are coming out, loud & clear.” pic.twitter.com/f48bcbxVFE — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 16, 2021

“The writings within these third-rate books are Fake News, and ‘General’ Milley (who Mattis wanted to send to Europe in order to get rid of him), if he said what was reported, perhaps should be impeached, or court-martialed and tried,” Trump said in a statement.

“Never once did I have a discussion with him about bringing in the Military, or a ‘coup,’ which makes sense, because I lost total confidence in him and the way he handled himself on our little walk to the church.”

Trump was referring to Milley’s decision to accompany him to St. John’s Church off Lafayette Square in June 2020 during riots in Washington, D.C., following the death of George Floyd.

“He tries to be a tough guy, which he is not, but he choked beyond belief as soon as a microphone was stuffed in front of his face or, at the mere sight of the Fake News Media,” Trump continued. “So, there was no talk of a coup, there was no coup, it all never happened, and it’s just a waste of words by fake writers and a General who didn’t have a clue.”

Whether or not Milley had a clue, what’s clear is that he’s a political hack, not a credible head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Of course, in the Biden administration, political hackery is a perfect core competency. Sure, he may not be the man to maintain our military advantage over China, but when it comes to investigating “white rage” and making sure the Air Force does a good job of designing maternity flight suits, the Biden administration has the right guy.

