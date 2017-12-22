Mark Steyn Blows the Doors Wide Open: Obama Kept US in the Dark About Illegal Immigrant Crimes

Political correctness has kept Americans from knowing the truth about crime committed by illegal immigrants, according to Mark Steyn.

Tucker Carlson interviewed the author and conservative commentator on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where Steyn reacted to newly released Justice Department statistics on “Alien Incarceration.”

“These statistics, which for political correctness reasons we were prevented from knowing in recent years, show that this country is, in effect, importing a criminal class,” Steyn said. “And it does not check any aspect of the criminal class it imports.”

The data shows that 94 percent of the 37,557 confirmed immigrants in federal custody are illegal immigrants.

Departments of Justice and Homeland Security Release Data on Incarcerated Aliens—94 Percent of All Confirmed Aliens in DOJ Custody Are Unlawfully Present https://t.co/GfV0YX1Zeg — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) December 21, 2017

The Justice Department’s report was published in response to executive orders signed on Jan. 25, 2017. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States.” This executive order asked the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Attorney General “to collect relevant data and provide quarterly reports” on incarcerated immigrants.

Steyn brought the statistics into perspective by describing his own immigration process. Homeland security had asked for proof that Vermont had waved a traffic case Steyn told them was dismissed.

“Law abiding people have to dot every ‘i’ and cross every ‘t,'” Steyn said. “And every single day we import drug gangs, money launderers, murders, drunk drivers because the professional lobby group your previous guest represented somehow thinks this is in the interest of the United States. It’s not at all.”

Steyn also referenced House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s thinking that “we ought to thank the parents of the dreamers for bringing them here because they’re better than us.” And if you listen to Pelosi and other Democrats, “every single Dreamer is a high school valedictorian just wrapping up his third tour of Afghanistan — they’re way better than us.”

Do you agree with Mark Steyn's comments about criminal illegal immigrants?

The Justice Department’s report does not show that. It is also noteworthy that the data excludes incarcerations in state and local facilities because those facilities do not routinely provide “comprehensive information about their inmates and detainees.”

State and local facilities account for almost 90 percent of total U.S. incarcerations.

Twitter users commented on the new statistics.

Send them back home! — Nina Howl (@HowlNina) December 21, 2017

What a devastating statistic. EVERYONE should think about what that means. BUILD THAT WALL, Mr. Trump! — mjz4043 (@mjz4043) December 22, 2017

“Why does any country need to import a criminal class?” Steyn asked. “Americans are happy to murder, and rape and sell drugs to each other. You don’t need to import other people to do that.”

The Fox News host provided his own commentary on the matter claiming that the Democrat Party needs these “dreamers” to vote for them.

“One job that Americans are less interested in is voting Democrat and these are people who will do that,” Carlson said. “That’s kind of the point of the whole thing!”

