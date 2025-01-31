Share
News
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta social media platform will pay around $25 million to settle President Donald Trump's censorship lawsuit against the organization, according to media reports.
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta social media platform will pay around $25 million to settle President Donald Trump's censorship lawsuit against the organization, according to media reports. (Kevin Lamarque - pool / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Agrees to Pay Trump a Huge Settlement in Censorship Lawsuit

 By Randy DeSoto  January 30, 2025 at 6:06pm
Share

President Donald Trump has reportedly signed a roughly $25 million settlement agreement with Meta over the social media company’s decision to suspend his accounts following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

In July 2021, Trump sued Facebook, Twitter, and Google to have his social media accounts reinstated. All have since done so.

In February 2023, Meta restored Trump’s Facebook and Instagram pages, according to the Associated Press.

Regarding the settlement with the president, The Wall Street Journal reported, “$22 million will go toward a fund for Trump’s presidential library, with the rest going to legal fees and the other plaintiffs who signed onto the case. Meta won’t admit wrongdoing, the people said. Trump signed the settlement agreement Wednesday in the Oval Office.”

Discussions about a settlement “began after Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg flew to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida to dine with him in November, according to the people familiar with the discussions. The dinner was one of several efforts by Zuckerberg and Meta to soften the relationship with Trump and the incoming administration,” the Journal said.

Zuckerberg’s Meta has taken several steps toward Trump’s Make America Great Again movement since November’s election.

The company made public earlier this month that it was ending its diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, policies.

Do you use Facebook?

Zuckerberg also announced that Meta was ending what he described as its “politically biased” fact-checker program in favor of a community notes model like the one used on social media platform X.

Additionally, Meta pledged $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund and placed UFC president Dana White, a Trump ally, on its board of directors.

On an investors call Wednesday, Zuckerberg said, “We now have a U.S. administration that is proud of our leading companies, prioritizes American technology winning and that will defend our values and interests abroad,” according to CNBC.

“I am optimistic about the progress and innovation that this can unlock, so this is going to be a big year,” he said.

Related:
Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Extreme Tactics Biden Admin Used to Censor Facebook Included Screaming and Cursing

The Financial Times reported, “Mark Zuckerberg is exploring buying a property in Washington DC, according to two people familiar with the matter, as Meta’s billionaire founder steps up his efforts to shape US President Donald Trump’s approach to the technology sector.

“Zuckerberg has said he is aiming to make Meta, which has a market capitalisation of $1.7tn, the ‘leader’ in AI, battling rivals such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft,” according to the Times.

Last week, Trump announced a $500 billion investment by the private sector called Stargate, to be built in Texas.

Trump said Stargate will build “the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of AI.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Heartbroken': Fox News Star Bill Melugin Confirms He Suffered a Painful Loss in DC Plane Disaster
Watch Karoline Leavitt Take Apart DEI : This May Have Been the Single Best Line in the History of WH News Briefings
Watch: Tucker Carlson Uncovered Devastating FAA Emails in 2018, Proved Obama Team Knew They Were Playing with Fire
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Agrees to Pay Trump a Huge Settlement in Censorship Lawsuit
Watch: Adam Schiff Becomes Agitated When Kash Patel Refuses to Play Along with His Confirmation Hearing Stunt
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation