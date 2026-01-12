Share
Sen. Dave McCormick and wife Dina Powell thank supporters after declaring victory in a closely contested race with incumbent Sen. Bob Casey on Nov. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Appoints Former Trump Adviser as Company's New President

 By Randy DeSoto  January 12, 2026 at 3:02pm
Meta announced on Monday that it was naming Dina Powell McCormick as its president and vice chairman of the board.

Powell McCormick served as deputy national security advisor to President Donald Trump during his first term. She is also a veteran of the George W. Bush administration, where she worked under Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, CNBC reported.

She is married to Republican Sen. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania.

“Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Trump responded to her Meta appointment, posting on Truth Social, “Congratulations to DINA POWELL MCCORMICK, WHO HAS JUST BEEN NAMED THE NEW PRESIDENT OF META. A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!”

CNBC noted that Powell McCormick joined Meta’s board of directors in April, but resigned in December ahead of being named the company’s president and vice chair.

As a member of the board, she was deeply involved in Meta’s work with artificial intelligence, the company said in a news release.

“Dina will be a member of Meta’s management team, helping guide the company’s overall strategy and execution. She will partner with the compute and infrastructure teams to ensure our multi-billion-dollar investments execute against our goals and drive positive economic impact in the communities where we operate around the world,” Meta said.

Previous to her work with Meta, Powell McCormick spent 16 years with Goldman Sachs in senior positions, including leading the firm’s Global Sovereign Investment Banking business. Most recently, she was vice chair and president at merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners.

Following Trump’s election in November 2024, Meta announced that the company was ending its diversity, equity, and inclusion program.

Meta’s new policy was consistent with Trump’s pledge to roll back DEI.

In January 2025, Zuckerberg also announced that Meta was shutting down what he described as its “politically biased” fact-checker program in favor of a community notes model like the one used on the social media platform X.

Zuckerberg met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago multiple times following the November 2024 election.

The Meta CEO told podcast host Joe Rogan in an episode published in January 2025 that he was “optimistic” about how Trump would position the U.S. tech industry on the global stage.

Zuckerberg said, “I think he just wants America to win.”

